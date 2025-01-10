Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.01.2025 18:48 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi's full year 2024 revenue higher than previous estimate

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) (STO:SOBI) announces today that revenue for the full year 2024 was higher than previous estimate. Full-year revenue was approximately SEK 26,000 M, representing approximately 19% growth at constant exchange rate (CER) (1). Adjusted EBITA margin (1,2) was in the mid-30s per cent of revenues.

The main reasons for the increased revenue are higher sales than expected in Q4 across the Haemophilia portfolio and for Kineret.

  • Altuvoct: Higher than expected rate of new patients switching to Altuvoct in markets where the product has been launched, mainly Germany and Switzerland.
  • Elocta: Benefited from higher patient numbers across markets and in markets where Altuvoct is launched there were less switches than expected from Elocta. Favorable gross-to-net effects were also observed.
  • Alprolix: Higher than expected number of new patients as well as increase in on-demand treatments across Europe.
  • Kineret: Higher than expected sales driven mainly by positive gross-to-net adjustments and favorable order phasing but also supported by increased demand.
  • The adjusted EBITA margin remained in the expected range as the stronger revenue performance was offset by negative mix effects on the gross margin as well as investments into our launch and pipeline products in the fourth quarter.

At the publication of the Q3 2024 report on 24 October 2024 Sobi stated the outlook for the full year 2024 to be: Revenue was anticipated to grow by a mid-teens percentage at CER and adjusted EBITA margin was anticipated to be in the mid-30s per cent of revenue.

Sobi will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 report on Wednesday 5 February 2025 at 8:00 am CET.

About Sobi
Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts
For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 18:00 CET on 10 January 2025.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

[1] Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).
[2] Excluding items affecting comparability (IAC).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-s-full-year-2024-revenue-higher-than-previous-estimate,c4090207

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4090207/3201026.pdf

Sobi's full year 2024 revenue higher than previous estimate

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobis-full-year-2024-revenue-higher-than-previous-estimate-302348202.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
