DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 10-Jan-2025 / 17:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 10 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 10 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 125,714 Highest price paid per share: 122.50p Lowest price paid per share: 118.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 119.8879p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 326,417,332 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (326,417,332) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 119.8879p 125,714

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 869 121.50 08:16:49 00318149504TRLO1 XLON 1629 122.50 09:38:40 00318176367TRLO1 XLON 836 122.50 09:38:40 00318176368TRLO1 XLON 75000 120.00 10:25:39 00318184552TRLO1 XLON 828 120.00 11:00:08 00318185536TRLO1 XLON 646 119.50 12:17:54 00318188249TRLO1 XLON 633 120.00 12:49:40 00318189100TRLO1 XLON 798 119.50 12:58:53 00318189329TRLO1 XLON 93 120.00 13:11:26 00318189619TRLO1 XLON 708 120.00 13:11:26 00318189620TRLO1 XLON 692 120.00 13:26:47 00318190053TRLO1 XLON 95 120.00 13:26:47 00318190054TRLO1 XLON 801 119.50 13:30:12 00318190376TRLO1 XLON 203 119.50 13:30:22 00318190460TRLO1 XLON 597 119.50 13:30:22 00318190461TRLO1 XLON 1 119.50 13:30:22 00318190462TRLO1 XLON 856 119.00 13:36:01 00318191022TRLO1 XLON 515 119.50 13:59:57 00318192240TRLO1 XLON 105 120.00 14:16:48 00318192870TRLO1 XLON 108 120.00 14:16:48 00318192871TRLO1 XLON 3023 120.00 14:19:06 00318192968TRLO1 XLON 20000 120.00 14:23:56 00318193158TRLO1 XLON 200 120.00 14:32:28 00318193559TRLO1 XLON 864 119.50 14:46:25 00318194291TRLO1 XLON 864 119.50 14:46:25 00318194292TRLO1 XLON 864 119.50 14:46:25 00318194293TRLO1 XLON 864 119.50 14:46:25 00318194294TRLO1 XLON 826 119.00 14:55:12 00318194781TRLO1 XLON 825 119.00 14:55:12 00318194782TRLO1 XLON 797 118.50 15:01:06 00318195173TRLO1 XLON 300 118.50 15:13:40 00318195977TRLO1 XLON 577 118.50 15:13:40 00318195978TRLO1 XLON 97 118.50 15:13:40 00318195979TRLO1 XLON 487 118.50 15:23:32 00318196516TRLO1 XLON 1197 118.50 15:29:56 00318196853TRLO1 XLON 487 118.50 15:29:56 00318196854TRLO1 XLON 2526 119.00 15:33:22 00318197056TRLO1 XLON 837 118.50 15:35:27 00318197150TRLO1 XLON 869 118.50 15:37:20 00318197217TRLO1 XLON 500 119.00 15:56:44 00318198146TRLO1 XLON 843 118.50 16:02:24 00318198455TRLO1 XLON 479 118.50 16:21:37 00318199766TRLO1 XLON 1211 118.50 16:21:37 00318199767TRLO1 XLON 164 118.50 16:21:37 00318199768TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 369951 EQS News ID: 2065769 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2065769&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2025 12:26 ET (17:26 GMT)