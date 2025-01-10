Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Düsseldorf
10.01.25
19:31 Uhr
1,370 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3601,66020:15
Dow Jones News
10.01.2025 18:58 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Jan-2025 / 17:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
10 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               10 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      125,714 
Highest price paid per share:         122.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          118.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 119.8879p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 326,417,332 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (326,417,332) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      119.8879p                    125,714

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
869              121.50          08:16:49         00318149504TRLO1     XLON 
1629              122.50          09:38:40         00318176367TRLO1     XLON 
836              122.50          09:38:40         00318176368TRLO1     XLON 
75000             120.00          10:25:39         00318184552TRLO1     XLON 
828              120.00          11:00:08         00318185536TRLO1     XLON 
646              119.50          12:17:54         00318188249TRLO1     XLON 
633              120.00          12:49:40         00318189100TRLO1     XLON 
798              119.50          12:58:53         00318189329TRLO1     XLON 
93               120.00          13:11:26         00318189619TRLO1     XLON 
708              120.00          13:11:26         00318189620TRLO1     XLON 
692              120.00          13:26:47         00318190053TRLO1     XLON 
95               120.00          13:26:47         00318190054TRLO1     XLON 
801              119.50          13:30:12         00318190376TRLO1     XLON 
203              119.50          13:30:22         00318190460TRLO1     XLON 
597              119.50          13:30:22         00318190461TRLO1     XLON 
1               119.50          13:30:22         00318190462TRLO1     XLON 
856              119.00          13:36:01         00318191022TRLO1     XLON 
515              119.50          13:59:57         00318192240TRLO1     XLON 
105              120.00          14:16:48         00318192870TRLO1     XLON 
108              120.00          14:16:48         00318192871TRLO1     XLON 
3023              120.00          14:19:06         00318192968TRLO1     XLON 
20000             120.00          14:23:56         00318193158TRLO1     XLON 
200              120.00          14:32:28         00318193559TRLO1     XLON 
864              119.50          14:46:25         00318194291TRLO1     XLON 
864              119.50          14:46:25         00318194292TRLO1     XLON 
864              119.50          14:46:25         00318194293TRLO1     XLON 
864              119.50          14:46:25         00318194294TRLO1     XLON 
826              119.00          14:55:12         00318194781TRLO1     XLON 
825              119.00          14:55:12         00318194782TRLO1     XLON 
797              118.50          15:01:06         00318195173TRLO1     XLON 
300              118.50          15:13:40         00318195977TRLO1     XLON 
577              118.50          15:13:40         00318195978TRLO1     XLON 
97               118.50          15:13:40         00318195979TRLO1     XLON 
487              118.50          15:23:32         00318196516TRLO1     XLON 
1197              118.50          15:29:56         00318196853TRLO1     XLON 
487              118.50          15:29:56         00318196854TRLO1     XLON 
2526              119.00          15:33:22         00318197056TRLO1     XLON 
837              118.50          15:35:27         00318197150TRLO1     XLON 
869              118.50          15:37:20         00318197217TRLO1     XLON 
500              119.00          15:56:44         00318198146TRLO1     XLON 
843              118.50          16:02:24         00318198455TRLO1     XLON 
479              118.50          16:21:37         00318199766TRLO1     XLON 
1211              118.50          16:21:37         00318199767TRLO1     XLON 
164              118.50          16:21:37         00318199768TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  369951 
EQS News ID:  2065769 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2065769&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2025 12:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.