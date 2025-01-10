Logo Brands Partners With HONAV USA to Bring FIFA and Olympics Products to Market

Logo Brands, Inc., a leader in licensed sports merchandise, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with HONAV USA, the exclusive provider of Olympic pins. This collaboration will bring a robust lineup of FIFA and Olympics products to market, leveraging the strengths of both companies to deliver exceptional merchandise for global sporting events.

The partnership will allow Logo Brands to represent over 500 product lines, including drinkware, outdoor furniture, chairs, blankets, and HONAV USA's exclusive Olympic pins. The joint product portfolio will cater to three marquee events:

The Milan Cortina Winter Games in 2026

The FIFA World Cup in 2026 hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada

The Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics (with products launching as early as 2027).

"We are honored to partner with HONAV USA to expand our presence in the global sports merchandise market," said Kris Talley, EVP of Sales and Licensing at Logo Brands. "This collaboration combines HONAV USA's legacy in Olympic products with our expertise in retail distribution, allowing us to bring innovative, high-quality merchandise to fans of these iconic events."

The expanded product lines will be available through major retailers across the United States and internationally. Top retail partners include Fanatics, Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, and specialty stores, along with Logo Brands' own e-commerce site. HONAV USA, known for its craftsmanship and exclusive rights to produce Olympic pins, brings decades of experience in creating memorabilia for fans around the world. With Logo Brands' established reputation in the sports licensing industry, this partnership is set to redefine the fan experience for these major events. "Joining forces with Logo Brands opens an exciting new chapter for HONAV USA," said Mario Simonson. "Our Olympic pins are cherished symbols of fandom, and with Logo Brands' vast product range and retailer network, we're thrilled to make our products more accessible to sports enthusiasts everywhere."

About Logo Brands

Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for over 800 colleges and leagues, including the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, and NASCAR. Founded in 2000, the company offers a wide range of products across outdoor lifestyle, indoor living, and on-the-go categories. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Logo Brands combines innovative designs with top-tier customer service to serve fans and retailers worldwide.

About HONAV USA

HONAV USA is the exclusive licensee for Olympic pins and a trusted name in high-quality commemorative merchandise. With a history of creating products that capture the spirit of the Games, HONAV USA has established itself as a global leader in Olympic memorabilia. This partnership marks an exciting opportunity for both companies to serve fans of FIFA and the Olympics with exceptional products that celebrate the passion and unity of these historic events.

