Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.01.2025 19:02 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logo Brands Partners With HONAV USA to Bring FIFA and Olympics Products to Market

Finanznachrichten News

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2025 / Logo Brands, Inc., a leader in licensed sports merchandise, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with HONAV USA, the exclusive provider of Olympic pins. This collaboration will bring a robust lineup of FIFA and Olympics products to market, leveraging the strengths of both companies to deliver exceptional merchandise for global sporting events.

The partnership will allow Logo Brands to represent over 500 product lines, including drinkware, outdoor furniture, chairs, blankets, and HONAV USA's exclusive Olympic pins. The joint product portfolio will cater to three marquee events:

  • The Milan Cortina Winter Games in 2026

  • The FIFA World Cup in 2026 hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada

  • The Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics (with products launching as early as 2027).

"We are honored to partner with HONAV USA to expand our presence in the global sports merchandise market," said Kris Talley, EVP of Sales and Licensing at Logo Brands. "This collaboration combines HONAV USA's legacy in Olympic products with our expertise in retail distribution, allowing us to bring innovative, high-quality merchandise to fans of these iconic events."

The expanded product lines will be available through major retailers across the United States and internationally. Top retail partners include Fanatics, Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, and specialty stores, along with Logo Brands' own e-commerce site. HONAV USA, known for its craftsmanship and exclusive rights to produce Olympic pins, brings decades of experience in creating memorabilia for fans around the world. With Logo Brands' established reputation in the sports licensing industry, this partnership is set to redefine the fan experience for these major events. "Joining forces with Logo Brands opens an exciting new chapter for HONAV USA," said Mario Simonson. "Our Olympic pins are cherished symbols of fandom, and with Logo Brands' vast product range and retailer network, we're thrilled to make our products more accessible to sports enthusiasts everywhere."

About Logo Brands

Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for over 800 colleges and leagues, including the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, and NASCAR. Founded in 2000, the company offers a wide range of products across outdoor lifestyle, indoor living, and on-the-go categories. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Logo Brands combines innovative designs with top-tier customer service to serve fans and retailers worldwide.

About HONAV USA

HONAV USA is the exclusive licensee for Olympic pins and a trusted name in high-quality commemorative merchandise. With a history of creating products that capture the spirit of the Games, HONAV USA has established itself as a global leader in Olympic memorabilia. This partnership marks an exciting opportunity for both companies to serve fans of FIFA and the Olympics with exceptional products that celebrate the passion and unity of these historic events.

Contact Information

Aubree Snider
Marketing Manager
aubree@logobrands.com
(615) 236-2693

.

SOURCE: Logo Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.