Freitag, 10.01.2025
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
WKN: 850501 | ISIN: US1101221083
Tradegate
10.01.25
18:16 Uhr
54,60 Euro
-0,18
-0,33 %
10.01.2025 19:02 Uhr
Bristol Myers Squibb Company: Bristol Myers Squibb Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for Second Consecutive Year

Recognition underscores BMS' continued commitment to innovation, responsibility, ESG impact and growth

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2025 / Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that it has been named in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the second consecutive year. This recognition further validates the company's impactful progress towards and prioritization of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and aspirations.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks. DJSI North America includes the top 20 percent of the largest 600 companies in North America based on sustainability criteria.

As a leading biopharmaceutical company, Bristol Myers Squibb recognizes that its responsibility extends well beyond the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines. BMS' ESG strategy focuses on advancing patient health and fostering a high-performing, inclusive workforce, while expanding the boundaries of science and reducing environmental impact. They remain steadfast in their ongoing commitment to advancing health equity around the world, and the recent acknowledgement by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is a testament to the impact of the evolved Bristol Myers Squibb ESG strategy.

Learn more about BMS' ESG strategy and progress in its 2023 ESG Report.

About Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bristol Myers Squibb Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bristol Myers Squibb Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bristol-myers-squibb-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bristol Myers Squibb Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
