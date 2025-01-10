DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 10-Jan-2025 / 17:31 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 23 August 2024 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 10/01/2025 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 50,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 576.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 572.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 574.2006

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 37,982,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,577,562 'A' ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 34,404,777. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

10 January 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 10 January 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 574.2006 50,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 15000 576.00 08:29:59 00073044053TRLO0 XLON 500 572.00 12:46:13 00073054392TRLO0 XLON 590 572.00 12:46:15 00073054393TRLO0 XLON 507 572.00 12:46:16 00073054394TRLO0 XLON 555 572.00 12:46:18 00073054395TRLO0 XLON 511 572.00 12:46:19 00073054397TRLO0 XLON 537 572.00 12:48:54 00073054570TRLO0 XLON 4039 572.00 12:48:54 00073054571TRLO0 XLON 579 572.00 13:30:35 00073056223TRLO0 XLON 530 572.00 13:30:37 00073056229TRLO0 XLON 31 572.00 14:20:59 00073059388TRLO0 XLON 551 572.00 14:55:43 00073061425TRLO0 XLON 544 572.00 14:55:47 00073061426TRLO0 XLON 511 572.00 14:55:50 00073061440TRLO0 XLON 1966 574.00 15:44:27 00073065125TRLO0 XLON 3982 574.00 15:44:27 00073065126TRLO0 XLON 14 574.00 15:44:27 00073065127TRLO0 AQXE 71 574.00 15:44:27 00073065128TRLO0 AQXE 3982 574.00 15:44:27 00073065129TRLO0 XLON 2437 574.00 15:44:52 00073065138TRLO0 XLON 900 574.00 15:49:22 00073065329TRLO0 XLON 966 574.00 15:49:24 00073065331TRLO0 XLON 1026 574.00 15:49:27 00073065336TRLO0 XLON 976 574.00 15:49:29 00073065337TRLO0 XLON 967 574.00 15:49:30 00073065338TRLO0 XLON 976 574.00 15:50:00 00073065350TRLO0 XLON 4024 574.00 15:50:00 00073065351TRLO0 XLON 977 574.00 15:51:44 00073065461TRLO0 XLON 1751 574.00 15:51:44 00073065462TRLO0 XLON

