Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2025) - AllWin Conflict Resolution Training is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the 2025 Peaceful Leadership Summit, an influential event dedicated to fostering peace-oriented workplaces. The summit will be held online on January 30th and 31st, 2025, from 9 am to 2 pm PST, bringing together HR and People Operations executives from around the globe.

The Peaceful Leadership Summit aims to explore best practices, the latest research, and practical strategies for cultivating productive and collaborative workplace cultures. This year's theme, "Building Peace-Oriented Workplaces," aligns seamlessly with AllWin's mission to equip organizations with the tools needed for effective conflict resolution and leadership.

AllWin Conflict Resolution Training is committed to empowering leaders and teams to navigate conflicts constructively and create harmonious work environments through online conflict resolution workshops. By sponsoring the Peaceful Leadership Summit, AllWin is reinforcing its dedication to promoting peace and collaboration in the workplace.

The summit will feature a series of interactive presentations and workshops, including:

Overview of Workplace Peace Psychology

Creating a Drama-Free Workplace

Trauma-Informed Workplaces - Building a Culture of Strength

The Mediator as Leader and the Leader as Mediator

Servant Leadership

Principles of Coworker and Customer De-Escalation

How to Lead Through Uncertainty

Lessons from International Peacebuilding for Creating Peaceful Workplaces

Best Practices for Giving and Receiving Feedback

The event will host a distinguished lineup of speakers, including world-renowned mediators and conflict resolution consultants. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from these industry experts, engage in interactive workshops, and connect with like-minded professionals passionate about fostering harmony and collaboration in their organizations.

Jeremy Pollack, CEO of AllWin Conflict Resolution Training, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We could use more peace now than ever, and the skills and concepts discussed at the Summit are crucial for the future of organizational peace."

The Peaceful Leadership Summit is presented by The Peaceful Leadership Institute (PLI), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting research and education in peaceful leadership. This event offers a special opportunity for attendees to inspire change and create a positive impact in their workplaces.

Join them in this transformative journey towards building peaceful workplaces together. Be part of the movement and make a lasting impact in the organization.

