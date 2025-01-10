Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2025) - AF2 Capital Corp. (TSXV: AF.P) ("AF2" or the "Company") announces that the previously announced non-binding letter of intent dated October 23, 2023 between AF2 and Stay Inc. (the "Proposed Transaction") has been terminated in accordance with its terms. The Proposed Transaction was intended to constitute the Company's "Qualifying Transaction" under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

AF2 has re-engaged in the process of identifying and evaluating assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. "We have seen an uptick in activity in the Canadian Capital Markets and are excited to seek out alternative transactions for AF2", stated Michael Galloro, Chief Executive Officer of AF2.

About AF2

AF2 is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The officers of the Company are Michael Galloro, Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Held, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Except as specifically contemplated in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

