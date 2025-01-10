Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.AI Options Issuance and CEO Change

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C), a Nextech3d.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR) spinout is an innovative AI 3D platform harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models announces stock options issuance.

Toggle3d.ai issued Peter Bloch, a successful entrepreneur and new BOD member 50,000 2-year stock options exercisable at .095/share. The company also issued 500,000 2-year .095/share options to Anum Wagas CFO. BOD member Anthony Pizzonia was also issued 50,000 2 year stock options at .095/share. Also, Hareesh Achi been replaced by Evan Gappelberg as CEO effective immediately.

New BOD member Bio:

Peter Bloch was the Chief Executive Officer of BresoTEC Inc. Mr. Bloch was also the CEO & Chairman of Bionik Laboratories from 2012 to 2018. Mr. Bloch is a CPA, CA, with a track record of building both public and private technology companies, mainly in the life sciences industry. In these roles, Mr. Bloch has secured significant funding for both private and public companies, gained experience with initial public offerings and led a number of acquisitions and partnership transactions. His past 25 years of executive management experience includes serving as Chief Financial Officer and joint interim CEO of Sanofi Canada Inc., the Canadian affiliate of Sanofi -Aventis, a global healthcare leader; Chief Financial Officer of Intellivax Inc., a biotechnology company which was sold to GlaxoSmithKline for $1.75 billion; founder of Tribute Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company; the Chief Financial Officer of Gennum Corporation, a public semiconductor company focused on the TV and medical device market and Chief Financial Officer of Just Energy, a large public electricity and gas company . These companies have ranged in size from start-ups to companies with revenues of over $2 billion. Mr. Bloch also has substantial experience serving on the Board of Directors of both public and

private companies. Mr. Bloch also serves as an advisor to Mars Discovery District, a large Canadian incubator for technology companies.

About Toggle3D.ai Toggle3D.AI is a leading provider of innovative 3D rendering solutions, dedicated to transforming the way businesses visualize and present their products. Our platform harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to deliver high-quality, customizable images quickly and efficiently, helping e-commerce businesses thrive in a competitive market.

Forward-looking Statements

