Corn Next Inc.: Corn Next Launches CornNext-17: A Groundbreaking Sustainable Solution to Plastic Pollution

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corn Next, a leader in sustainable innovation and biodegradable solutions, has officially launched CornNext-17, a game-changing bio-based material designed to combat the global plastic pollution crisis. Accompanying this launch is the release of the CornNext-17 White Paper, a detailed report that highlights the revolutionary features of CornNext-17, its potential to replace traditional plastics, and its critical role in supporting global sustainability initiatives.

Derived from renewable corn starch, CornNext-17 utilizes a patented fermentation-based process to create a fully biodegradable material with superior versatility and performance. Unlike traditional plastics and bio-plastics such as PLA and PHA, CornNext-17 retains its natural polysaccharide structure, enabling rapid decomposition within 30 days in natural environments while maintaining the mechanical properties necessary for diverse applications.

"CornNext-17 represents a significant leap forward in sustainable materials," said Randy Yongzhong Zhang, Founder and CEO of Corn Next. "We are proud to offer a solution that addresses the urgent need for environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional plastics. The development of CornNext-17 is guided by our vision to revolutionize how materials are used and discarded. As a fully natural biodegradable innovation, it marks not just a breakthrough in material science, but a significant milestone in humanity's pursuit of a greener, more sustainable future."

Key Features of CornNext-17

Fully Biodegradable : Decomposes naturally within 30 days, leaving no harmful residues.

: Decomposes naturally within 30 days, leaving no harmful residues. Versatile : Suitable for a wide range of applications, including packaging, consumer goods, and industrial components.

: Suitable for a wide range of applications, including packaging, consumer goods, and industrial components. Cost-Effective : Produced through an efficient manufacturing process, offering competitive pricing.

: Produced through an efficient manufacturing process, offering competitive pricing. High Performance : Exhibits excellent mechanical properties, including strength, flexibility, and heat resistance.

: Exhibits excellent mechanical properties, including strength, flexibility, and heat resistance. Eco-Friendly: Derived from renewable corn starch and produced without harmful chemicals.

Market Potential and Industrial Applications

CornNext-17 has the potential to transform multiple industries by replacing traditional plastics with a sustainable alternative:

Consumer Goods : CornNext-17 is ideal for creating compostable tableware, single-use products, food containers, and eco-friendly packaging solutions that cater to environmentally conscious consumers.

: CornNext-17 is ideal for creating compostable tableware, single-use products, food containers, and eco-friendly packaging solutions that cater to environmentally conscious consumers. Packaging Industry : The material's strength, flexibility, and resistance to heat and moisture make it a superior choice for biodegradable packaging, including retail, food, and industrial applications.

: The material's strength, flexibility, and resistance to heat and moisture make it a superior choice for biodegradable packaging, including retail, food, and industrial applications. Agriculture : CornNext-17 can be used to manufacture biodegradable mulch films, seedling trays, and irrigation components, reducing waste and enhancing soil health.

: CornNext-17 can be used to manufacture biodegradable mulch films, seedling trays, and irrigation components, reducing waste and enhancing soil health. Medical and Healthcare : With its ability to decompose fully, CornNext-17 is well-suited for disposable medical supplies such as gloves, syringes, and packaging, ensuring environmental safety.

: With its ability to decompose fully, CornNext-17 is well-suited for disposable medical supplies such as gloves, syringes, and packaging, ensuring environmental safety. Automotive : Lightweight and durable, CornNext-17 can be utilized in creating automotive components such as panels, trim, and interior parts, contributing to vehicle sustainability and fuel efficiency.

: Lightweight and durable, CornNext-17 can be utilized in creating automotive components such as panels, trim, and interior parts, contributing to vehicle sustainability and fuel efficiency. Electronics: As a biodegradable alternative, CornNext-17 can replace certain plastic components in electronics, helping reduce electronic waste.

The global push for environmentally sustainable materials positions CornNext-17 to capitalize on increasing regulatory support and consumer demand for green products. Its adaptability, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendly properties provide a competitive edge in addressing the growing plastic pollution crisis.

Why CornNext-17 Matters

Plastic waste remains one of the most pressing environmental challenges, with over 400 million tons of plastic produced annually and only a fraction recycled. CornNext-17's innovative composition and rapid biodegradability make it a transformative solution for reducing reliance on petrochemical-based plastics and mitigating environmental harm.

Looking for Partnership

Corn Next is committed to advancing CornNext-17's applications through ongoing research and development, fostering innovation in biodegradable materials. The company seeks strategic collaborations with industry leaders, partners, investors, financial institutions, government agencies, and research organizations to drive the widespread adoption of CornNext-17 and accelerate the global shift toward a more sustainable future.

About Corn Next

Corn Next (or Y & J World Inc.) is a pioneering biotech company based in Irvine, California, dedicated to eliminating plastic pollution. We specialize in developing bio-based new materials such as CornNext-17, a patented, 100% natural, biodegradable material derived from renewable corn starch. Unlike traditional plastics, CornNext-17 fully decomposes within 30 days without leaving toxins or requiring costly recycling. After eight years of R&D, we transformed CornNext-17 into a granular form, securing our proprietary technology and expanding its applications. This innovation led to the world's first corn-based drinking straw, protein spoon, dinner knife, and forks, with future uses in utensils, dental floss, packaging and more. Corn Next is committed to replacing single-use and durable plastics with sustainable, plastic-free alternatives-free from plastics, PHA, PLA, and other bio-plastics. Our mission is to drive a cleaner, greener future. For more information, please visit https://www.cornnext.com/

