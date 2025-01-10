Nextech3D.ai Issues Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2025 / Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), established in 2018, Nextech3d.ai has been a pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, issues options.

Nextech3d.ai issued Peter Bloch, a successful entrepreneur and new BOD member 50,000 2-year stock options exercisable at .07/share. The company also issued 250,000 2-year .07/share options to Anum Wagas CFO. BOD member Anthony Pizzonia was also issued 25,000 2 year stock options at .007/share. Consultant Wilson Christopher was also issued 500,000 2 year stock options at .07/share.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWY)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

