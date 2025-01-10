Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2025) - GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS INC. (OTC Pink: GESI) (the "Company or GESI")

It is with deep sadness that the Board of Directors of General European Strategic Investments Inc. announces the passing of our beloved CEO, Wolfgang Rauball. Mr. Rauball passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday January 4, 2025. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the Rauball family during this difficult time.

Wolfgang was an extraordinary leader whose vision and dedication shaped General European Strategic Investments Inc. into the progressive organization it is today. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we move forward.

The Board of Directors has begun the process of identifying a suitable successor to lead General European Strategic Investments Inc. We are committed to ensuring a smooth and efficient transition and will keep our shareholders informed as soon as a new CEO is appointed.

We want to reassure our shareholders that we remain fully committed to all of our current initiatives and projects. The Board and the entire team at General European Strategic Investments Inc. are dedicated to continuing the company's mission and delivering maximum value to our shareholders.

Thank you for your support and understanding during this time of transition.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

Please follow GESI on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236852

SOURCE: General European Strategic Investments Inc.