Pursuant to the Company's AGM held on May 17th, 2024, the Board of Directors has authorized a 20 for one share consolidation of its common share capital. As a result, effective at the opening of the markets on January 15, 2025, the common shares of the company will commence trading on a post consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol ENRT.

The consolidation is intended to make the capital structure of the company more attractive to potential financing opportunities. The company currently has 155,166,088 common shares outstanding and following completion of the consolidation, it is expected that the company will have approximately 7,758,310 shares outstanding.

The Company has been assigned the new CUSIP number 29277Q206 and new ISIN number US29277Q2066.

The Company received confirmation that the reverse split will become effective with the Over-the-Counter Markets at the opening of trading on January 15, 2025 under the symbol "ENRTD". The "D" will be placed on our ticker symbol for 20 business days. After 20 business days, our symbol will revert back to the original symbol " ENRT" .

About Enertopia

Defines itself as an Environmental Solutions Company focused on using modern technology on extracting lithium and verifying or sourcing other intellectual property in the EV & green technologies to build shareholder value.

