The fashion e-commerce giant Zalando has experienced a significant market setback, with its shares dropping nearly 5% to €28.77 in XETRA trading, marking a concerning trend for investors. This decline represents a substantial 20% decrease from December's peak of €35.87, positioning the stock approximately 25% below its 52-week high. The current price movement has become particularly critical as it challenges the recovery trajectory established since the beginning of the year, putting additional pressure on the company's market performance.

Operational Performance Shows Promise

Despite the bearish stock movement, Zalando's fundamental business indicators demonstrate resilience. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue increase of almost 5% to €2.39 billion in the latest quarter, accompanied by a significant improvement in earnings per share, which rose from -€0.03 to +€0.17 compared to the previous year. While market analysts anticipate solid performance for the final quarter, these positive expectations appear to be already factored into the current share price, suggesting limited immediate upside potential.

