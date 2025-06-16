OpenGate Capital ("OpenGate"), a global private equity firm, announced today that it has entered into a binding agreement for the sale of ScioTeq, a global leader in ruggedized displays for the aviation and defense industries, to the aerospace and defense fund of global alternative asset manager Tikehau Capital (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

ScioTeq has a 40-year heritage of designing and manufacturing advanced visualization and computing solutions for the aviation, defense and air traffic control markets. With sales, engineering and manufacturing locations across the world, the company specializes in rugged, high-performance display systems and mission-critical electronics that support situational awareness in the most demanding environments. Utilized by governments and industry leaders worldwide, ScioTeq delivers technology that is engineered for precision, reliability, and long-term support.

OpenGate acquired ScioTeq from TransDigm Group Inc. (NYSE: TDG) in 2021 through a corporate carve-out. Under its ownership, ScioTeq has achieved growth and transformation, strengthening its market presence and operational capabilities to become a trusted partner in delivering innovative solutions. OpenGate will maintain a meaningful minority position and will continue to support the company's next phase of growth.

The transaction is expected to close by Q4 2025. OpenGate was advised on the transaction by Lazard as financial advisor and McDermott Will Emery as legal counsel.

About OpenGate

OpenGate is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation and growth. Headquartered in both New York and Paris, OpenGate has been building and transforming businesses since 2005. OpenGate's professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate has executed more than 40 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €50.6 billion of assets under management (as of 31 March 2025). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (credit, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies. Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives. To learn more about Tikehau, please visit www.tikehaucapital.com.

