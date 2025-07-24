Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 18 July 2025 to 24 July 2025
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
Weighted average price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
18/07/2025
FR0010313833
1 591
20.7055
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
21/07/2025
FR0010313833
900
20.6773
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
22/07/2025
FR0010313833
1 021
20.4198
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
23/07/2025
FR0010313833
872
20.5234
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
24/07/2025
FR0010313833
1 709
20.5347
XPAR
TOTAL
6 093
20.5795
