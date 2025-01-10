SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported Total Assets Under Management (AUM) of $171.9 billion, Other Assets of $4.2 billion, and Total Client Assets of $176.1 billion, as of December 31, 2024.

For the month of December, average Total AUM was $175.8 billion, average Other Assets was $4.2 billion, and average Total Client Assets was $174.5 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the Company reported long-term AUM net flows of -$1.7 billion.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Total Client Assets (unaudited; in millions) 1 As of: By Asset Class December 31, 2024 November 30, 2024 Solutions $ 62,593 $ 64,510 Fixed Income 24,402 24,855 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 30,584 33,317 U.S. Small Cap Equity 14,785 16,562 U.S. Large Cap Equity 14,148 14,813 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 19,095 19,223 Alternative Investments 2,980 3,007 Total Long-Term Assets $ 168,586 $ 176,286 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,344 3,385 Total Assets Under Management2 $ 171,930 $ 179,672 By Vehicle Mutual Funds3 $ 113,645 $ 118,755 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles4 50,777 53,352 ETFs5 7,508 7,564 Total Assets Under Management $ 171,930 $ 179,672 Other Assets6 Institutional $ 4,165 $ 4,311 Total Other Assets $ 4,165 $ 4,311 Total Client Assets Total Assets Under Management $ 171,930 $ 179,672 Total Other Assets 4,165 4,311 Total Client Assets $ 176,096 $ 183,982

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes Other Assets. 3Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 4Includes wrap program accounts, CITs, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles. 5Represents only ETF assets held by third parties and excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products. 6Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory's Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1.

Fourth-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

Victory Capital will report fourth-quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The Company will host a conference call the following morning, Friday, February 7, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital's earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with total assets under management of $171.9 billion, and $176.1 billion in total client assets, as of December 31, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

