BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DecisionPoint Technologies (DPT), formed through the strategic merger of industry leaders Barcoding, Inc. and DecisionPoint Systems in July 2024, is excited to announce its new name, logo and corporate brand identity. This rebranding marks the company's evolution and position as North America's premier enterprise mobility and supply chain solutions provider.

With decades of combined expertise and advanced technology, DPT is set to drive operational efficiency across industries. The new brand marks the unification of two industry leaders, combining strengths to form a powerhouse in enterprise mobility. With a relentless focus on innovation, efficiency and customer satisfaction, the company delivers cutting-edge solutions across retail, supply chain and beyond. These comprehensive solutions empower businesses to optimize operations and drive growth in an increasingly digital landscape.

"Our new brand identity represents more than just a name change - it embodies our vision to deliver reliable, innovative mobility and supply chain solutions that transform how businesses operate," said Keri Corbin, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Portfolio Management. "We're focused on empowering organizations with the tools and expertise they need to thrive in today's fast-paced environment, backed by unmatched support from our expert team."

As a unified company, DecisionPoint Technologies offers end-to-end expertise and a comprehensive suite of services to streamline operations and enhance supply chain visibility across industries. At the core of its offerings is the IntelliTrack® platform, which provides total visibility to empower businesses to make data-driven decisions. The company's expanded capabilities - including enterprise mobility, point of sale, RFID/IoT solutions and predictive analytics - simplify operations and improve workforce productivity and operational efficiency.

With a single partnership, clients benefit from system design, deployment, device lifecycle management and managed IT services. Additionally, DPT's comprehensive managed services ensure system reliability and maximum uptime, while its end-to-end retail technology systems improve customer experience and operational performance, helping businesses stay agile and drive growth in a rapidly evolving landscape.

This new brand identity reflects DPT's ongoing commitment to innovation, growth and delivering value to its customers. With expanded capabilities and a nationwide presence, the company is better equipped to serve enterprise customers across industries. The rebranding signals continued focus on delivering value and introducing new tools and resources to help businesses grow. For updates and more information about DPT, visit decisionpt.com.

About DecisionPoint Technologies

DecisionPoint Technologies (DPT) is the market-leader in enterprise mobility and integration of purpose-built, innovative edge technology solutions across North America. By focusing on mobile workers and real-time inventory - from the truck to the DC to the store - DPT is driving maximum value through people-driven services and disciplined processes for some of the largest enterprises in the world. As an integrator, we combine deep technical expertise with our next-gen enterprise platform (IntelliTrack®) and best-in-class managed services to drive productivity, resiliency, and operational excellence. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, DPT has offices across the United States and Canada (Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Illinois, California, Washington, Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia).

Contacts

Lindsey Young

lyoung@theblissgrp.com

205-616-7848