Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 11.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JQ58 | ISIN: US91829F1049 | Ticker-Symbol: VOX
Stuttgart
10.01.25
08:07 Uhr
7,050 Euro
-0,050
-0,70 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0007,20013:02
PR Newswire
10.01.2025 22:01 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VOXX International Corporation: VOXX International Files Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Finanznachrichten News

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, along with strategic joint ventures including biometrics, today announced it has filed a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as the Company will be late in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended November 30, 2024 (the "Form 10-Q"). The delay is principally caused by the Company's determination that it is necessary to test its goodwill, other intangible assets, and other long-lived assets for impairment as a result of the Company's previously announced entry into the Agreement and Plan of Merger ("Merger Agreement") with Gentex Corporation ("Gentex") on December 17, 2024, in connection with its triggering events review, and the time necessary to complete the impairment analysis.

About VOXX International Corporation
VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in the Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics industries. Over the past several decades, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment and automotive security, as well as in a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this release constitute forward-looking statements and thus may involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements in this release include the expected timing for the Form 10-Q and the preliminary results contained herein. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward-looking statements: potential changes to our preliminary results that could occur as the Company finalizes our internal review and our independent registered public accounting firm completes its review of such results; failure to complete the transaction with Gentex in a timely manner or at all; global supply shortages and logistics costs and delays; global economic trends; cybersecurity risks; risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; operational execution by our businesses; changes in law, regulation or policy that may affect our businesses, including the potential introduction of new tariffs; our ability to increase margins through implementation of operational improvements, restructuring and other cost reduction methods; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive electronics, consumer electronics and biometrics businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations; restrictive debt covenants and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024, and other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC, as such descriptions may be updated or amended in any future reports we file with the SEC. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the War in the Ukraine and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result.

Investor Relations Contact:
Glenn Wiener, GW Communications (for VOXX)
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE VOXX International Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.