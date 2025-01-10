Anzeige
Samstag, 11.01.2025
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
WKN: A1JU4Y | ISIN: US04316A1088 | Ticker-Symbol: AP0
Tradegate
08.01.25
21:03 Uhr
40,600 Euro
+0,800
+2,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.01.2025 22:18 Uhr
20 Leser
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports December 2024 Assets Under Management

Finanznachrichten News

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2024 totaled $161.2 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $77.6 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $83.6 billion. In December, certain Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. December month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $450 million of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of December 31, 2024 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$ 20,591
Global Discovery 1,808
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,952
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,094
Global Equity Team
Global Equity 346
Non-U.S. Growth 12,410
China Post-Venture 178
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity 4,915
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,666
Value Income 16
International Value Team
International Value 43,911
International Explorer 384
Global Value Team
Global Value 28,364
Select Equity 315
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,552
Credit Team
High Income 11,593
Credit Opportunities 272
Floating Rate 77
Developing World Team
Developing World 4,100
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak 1,979
Antero Peak Hedge 232
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,544
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained 701
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,024
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,184
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$ 161,208

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $105.0 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
