Samstag, 11.01.2025
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
WKN: 865857 | ISIN: US1264081035
Tradegate
10.01.25
21:45 Uhr
31,005 Euro
-0,015
-0,05 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
NASDAQ-100
11.01.2025 02:06 Uhr
CSX Corporation: CSX Announces Ratification of Labor Deal with BMWED

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that employees represented by The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED) have voted to ratify the five-year collective bargaining agreement.

"The ratification by the BMWED marks an important advancement in our ongoing collaboration with union leadership," said Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO of CSX. "CSX remains dedicated to cultivating a workplace environment where every employee feels valued, respected, included, and appreciated. Our collective focus continues to be on improving safety, efficiency, and service together as ONE CSX to build a stronger foundation for our future success."

To date, CSX has ratified agreements with 10 labor unions, covering 13 different work groups, accounting for 42 percent of its unionized workforce. The terms of the agreements are aligned, providing equivalent packages of improved wages, health care, and paid time off benefits.

CSX remains committed to working with other unions and crafts to reach similar agreements and continuing to partner with employees to make meaningful improvements in their work environment.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:
Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations
904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
