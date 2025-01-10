Anzeige
Samstag, 11.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
Terranet AB: Terranet announces Lars Lindell as new CEO

The Board of Directors at Terranet has appointed Lars Lindell as the company's new CEO. Lars brings over 30 years of international experience in successfully building and leading fast-growing tech companies, including in the automotive and telecom sectors. For 10 years, he served as CEO of Acconeer AB. Lars Lindell will take on the role as soon as possible, but no later than April 10, 2025.

Terranet's Chairman of the Board, Torgny Hellström, comments on the recruitment:

"With Lars Lindell, Terranet gains a CEO with extensive experience in driving growth and profitability in technology-driven companies, both in Sweden and internationally. He knows our industry, has a vast international network, and is a skilled leader with a proven ability to deliver strong results. Lars is the right person to lead Terranet forward during this intensive phase we are currently in, where our top priority is to continue developing and launching BlincVision."

During the interim period until Lars Lindell takes on the role, Terranet's CFO, Dan Wahrenberg,
will serve as acting CEO.

Lars Lindell, new CEO, comments:

"We live in a world undergoing significant change, where the development toward fully autonomous vehicles demands better sensor technology. Considering this, I feel tremendous optimism but also a great sense of responsibility as the new CEO of Terranet. The company possesses cutting-edge technology with the potential to save countless lives in traffic every year. With great confidence, I look forward to commercializing this technology, which can once again position Sweden as a leader in safety innovation."

For more information, please contact:
Torgny Hellström, Chairman of the Board
Tel: +46 733 45 1300
E-mail: torgny.hellstrom@terranet.se

This information is such that Terranet AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company's contact person above on 10 January 2025, at 14.30 CET.

About Terranet AB (publ)
Terranet's goal is to save lives in urban traffic. The company develops innovative technical solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV). Terranet's anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster than any other ADAS technology available today.

The company is headquartered in Lund, with offices in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. Since 2017, Terranet has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Follow our journey at: www.terranet.se


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
