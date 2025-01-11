Inverteum Limited: Inverteum Capital Reports Record-Breaking 2024 Performance, Outpacing S&P 500 With 40% Total Return

Inverteum Capital, an algorithmic trading firm, today announced its exceptional performance for the year 2024, marking a significant milestone in the company's history. Inverteum achieved a remarkable 40% total return, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which returned 25% in 2024. The firm also reported a trading volume of US$44 million in 2024, underscoring its growing influence in the financial markets.

A Year of Milestones

2024 was a fruitful year for Inverteum, as the firm reached an all-time high asset value, driven by its algorithms that have been backtested for over 15 years. Since inception, Inverteum has maintained an impressive average annual growth rate of 52%, demonstrating the robustness and adaptability of its long-short algorithmic strategies. These strategies are designed to detect patterns from nearly two decades of market data, allowing the firm to profit in both bull and bear markets.

"Our team is incredibly proud of what we accomplished in 2024," said Brian Chan, CIO of Inverteum Capital. "We not only surpassed our own expectations but also outperformed the broader market. This success is a testament to the strength of our algorithms and the dedication of our team."

Preparing for 2025: Navigating Market Turbulence

While 2024 was a fruitful year, Inverteum remains cautious about the outlook for 2025. Brian Chan noted that after two years of strong market gains, a pullback is likely. Additionally, the Trump administration's latest tariff policies may increase market volatility.

"However, our algorithms are designed to adapt to down markets. We have the tools to navigate turbulence and continue delivering value," Chan explained.

Long-Short Strategies for All Market Conditions

Inverteum's success is rooted in its long-short algorithmic trading strategies, which capitalize on both rising and falling markets. By analyzing extensive historical data, Inverteum's algorithms identify patterns and trends that human traders might miss. This data-driven approach has enabled the firm to consistently outperform even in volatile conditions.

"We believe that our long-short strategies provide a unique edge in today's fast-paced and unpredictable markets," added Chan. "Our goal is to deliver consistent returns regardless of market conditions, and our track record speaks for itself."

Looking Ahead

Inverteum remains committed to innovation and improvement, planning to expand research and development to refine algorithms and explore global opportunities.

"Inverteum's success is built on a foundation of rigorous analysis, advanced technology, and a deep understanding of market dynamics," concluded Chan. "We are confident that our strategies will continue to deliver strong performance, even as we face new challenges in the coming year."

For more information, visit www.inverteum.com .

About Inverteum Capital

Inverteum Capital is a quantitative trading firm that specializes in algorithmic trading of equities. The firm's algorithms are based on long-short strategies that have been backtested for over 15 years, using nearly two decades of market data. Inverteum's mission is to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns by leveraging advanced data analytics techniques. With an average annual growth rate of 52% since inception, Inverteum has established itself in algorithmic trading.

Contact Information

SOURCE: Inverteum Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com