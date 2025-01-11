Anzeige
Samstag, 11.01.2025

PR Newswire
11.01.2025 16:36 Uhr
LANDI Global Unveils Flagship Cx20: Elevating business efficiency and customer experience with a next-generation Windows-powered terminal

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LANDI Global proudly announces the launch of the Cx20 terminal, our flagship next-generation smart Windows Desktop POS.

LANDI Cx20 Windows Powered ECR Terminal

Engineered for businesses that seek advanced technology and refined design, the Cx20 delivers top-tier performance with seamless compatibility. This powerful Desktop POS empowers users to handle even the most challenging tasks with confidence, making it ideal for demanding environments.

Innovation driven by market needs

The Cx20 is designed to meet the growing global demand for Windows-based Desktop POS.

With a large Windows-installed base still in use and the end of support for Windows 10, many businesses are seeking an easy migration path to Windows 11-compatible POS solutions. The Cx20 integrates seamlessly with existing Windows-based applications and back-end systems, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum compatibility.

Build for Business Demand

The Cx20 is built to meet the demands of businesses with its powerful performance, robust connectivity, and user-friendly design.

Equipped with advanced industrial control chips, running on Windows 11 IoT LTSC, the Cx20 benefits from Microsoft's long-term support of up to 10 years+, delivering consistent performance for high-demand workloads and efficient multitasking.

Connectivity is seamless, with Wi-Fi 6e and 1000M Ethernet support, ensuring constant, reliable connectivity essential for uninterrupted business operations.

Its 15.6" IPS with 1920x1080 resolution, multi-touch display ensures crystal-clear visuals and an intuitive user experience.

Outstanding performance and customer benefit

The Cx20 is powered by a Hexa-core Intel® i3-1215U processor, reaching speeds up to 4.4GHz. With compatibility for Windows 11 IoT, it excels at handling high-demand workloads and multitasking, making it the ideal POS solution for businesses.

Memory options range from 8GB + 256GB as a base, ensuring versatility to meet various operational needs while maintaining a seamless experience for complex tasks. The Cx20 is equipped with an integrated 80mm thermal printer featuring auto-cutter technology, ensuring efficient printing, and LANDI's patented auto-recovery technology automatically resolves paper jams for uninterrupted service.

Distinct competitive advantages

The Cx20 stands out with its perfect blend of cutting-edge design and high-performance functionality.

Equipped with the latest Intel® processors and generous memory options, it delivers smooth operation and efficient multitasking, making it ideal for demanding retail and hospitality environments.

Cx20 features an ultra-slim triangular base for added stability and a sleek profile. With a body thickness of 4mm and a screen thickness of 8mm, it combines state-of-the-art technology.

Visit LANDI Global for more information!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595928/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/landi-global-unveils-flagship-cx20-elevating-business-efficiency-and-customer-experience-with-a-next-generation-windows-powered-terminal-302348538.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
