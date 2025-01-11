Anzeige
Samstag, 11.01.2025
100 % Anstieg in zwei Tagen: Das technische Signal, das Wall Streets Bären in Panik versetzt!!
11.01.2025 17:14 Uhr
Baby Shark Universe: Baby Shark Ventures into Web3 with $BABYSHARK Meme Coin, Uniting Fans in a Decentralized Ecosystem

Finanznachrichten News

$BABYSHARK - The Only Baby Shark MEME - doo doo doo doo doo doo

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2025 / Baby Shark, the global phenomenon that captured hearts with its viral children's song, is diving into the web3 space with the community-driven meme coin, $BABYSHARK. Inspired by the cultural legacy of Baby Shark, this initiative brings together fans and web3 enthusiasts in a vibrant, decentralized ecosystem.

Baby Shark Universe (BSU), the Web3 gaming project of Pinkfong, has highlighted $BABYSHARK as an exciting development in its ongoing efforts to explore innovative web3 applications for the Baby Shark IP. BSU has expressed enthusiasm about integrating the coin into its ecosystem, presenting fans with new interactive opportunities in the Web3 space.

"This initiative represents a bold step in combining a globally beloved brand with the limitless possibilities of web3 technology," says Mr. Cheong Yong Kim, CEO of Baby Shark Games. "Through $BABYSHARK, we aim to inspire a vibrant community where fans can connect with Baby Shark in dynamic and meaningful ways."

A Global Icon Meets Web3 Innovation from its beginnings as a viral hit by Pinkfong, Baby Shark has grown into a cultural icon with massive fandoms on YouTube, making it the most-watched video on the platform. Beyond music, the brand boasts a strong presence in licensed products, educational content, and media that have delighted audiences worldwide.

With $BABYSHARK, the Baby Shark phenomenon is extending its reach into Web3, merging its massive global fandom with web3's transformative potential.

About $BABYSHARK

$BABYSHARK is the first Baby Shark-inspired community-driven meme coin, dedicated to bringing the global Baby Shark phenomenon into the decentralized world of Web3. The project aims to create a vibrant ecosystem where fans and web3 enthusiasts can celebrate, engage, and innovate together.

About Baby Shark Universe (BSU)

BSUNIVERSE is based in Singapore and serves as the publisher for the 'Baby Shark Universe' project, which has obtained official licenses for the popular IPs 'Pinkfong' and 'Baby Shark' from the Pinkfong Company. This project is built on Web 3.0 technology and aims to create an open-world ecosystem that anyone can easily enjoy.

Baby Shark Universe: https://babysharkuniverse.io
Twitter of $BABYSHARK: https://x.com/sol_babyshark

Media Contact:

HOLLYWOOD.AI
Sheeraz@hollywood.ai

SOURCE: Baby Shark Universe



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
