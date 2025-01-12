Everseen Vision Agents see, think, act, and adapt in real time

Leveraging proprietary edge video Textualizer bridge for AI reasoning

Innovations to drive further retail ROI with process-awareness and value-awareness

Everseen today introduced Everseen Vision Agents, an AI innovation to optimize and transform business processes, creating the potential for unprecedented value for global retailers and other industries. From warehouse receiving to back-of-store waste management and checkout shrink reduction, vision agents streamline workflows by learning, reasoning, and adapting in real time. These vision agents identify patterns, detect process breakdowns, and continuously optimize operations.

Everseen Vision Agents are a significant addition to the Everseen Vision AI Platform, which processes nearly 6 petabytes of video data and over 150 million real-time events daily through an expansive network of 120,000 edge AI endpoints.

"Everseen Vision Agents are game-changing technology for all business process owners, spanning retail and other physical industries," said Alan O'Herlihy, founder and CEO of Everseen. "Previously, process management relied on a handcrafted, manual approach. With our vision agents, businesses can finally see all the pieces of the puzzle- enabling them to identify inefficiencies and solve problems more effectively and efficiently than ever before."

Building on the success of solutions like Evercheck which has a reported 374% ROI1 - Everseen believes its vision agents have the potential to more than double this impact for its global retail customers.

Process-Aware Vision Agents

Everseen Vision Agents are process-aware and value-aware, combining real-time adaptability with long-term learning to optimize workflows and unlock new levels of efficiency. The vision agents leverage the most advanced edge-based computer vision (CV) AI classifiers in the retail industry, and work alongside proprietary textualization tools to convert visual data into structured insights for AI reasoning engines.

See : Using a proprietary edge AI video Textualizer bridge, the vision agents convert visual data into readable text for AI reasoning.

: Using a proprietary edge AI video Textualizer bridge, the vision agents convert visual data into readable text for AI reasoning. Think : Rather than relying on fixed-rule systems, the vision agents use dynamic reasoning to advance their business logic.

: Rather than relying on fixed-rule systems, the vision agents use dynamic reasoning to advance their business logic. Act : The vision agents identify process deviations in real-time and can engage in the process in real-time by nudging corrective action.

: The vision agents identify process deviations in real-time and can engage in the process in real-time by nudging corrective action. Adapt: In offline mode, it performs a full recall analysis of events, isolating what the technology or the process did or did not do, which dramatically empowers the process owners to finally see all the pieces of the puzzle, directing them where to go tomorrow to seek value.

Everseen plans to roll out vision agent capabilities to existing retail customers in its v5 platform starting in Q2 of 2025.

Vision AI Platform

Everseen's Vision AI Platform has a Vision Factory with the tools, processes, and pipelines to operationalize AI at scale, and now supports seamless integration with vetted third-party solutions that will be featured in the Everseen Vision AI Marketplace.

The Vision AI Factory has five core components:

Smart Edge Data Collection: Gathering the right data at the right time Contextualizers: Giving that data meaning and reliability Textualizers: Using edge video text translators as a bridge to AI reasoning AI Applications and Vision Agents: Running the brains of processes Edge Superscalers: The operationalization engine to scale, maintain, and iterate

About Everseen

Everseen is a leader in vision AI, trusted by 11 of the top 20 global retailers. The company is transforming retail by reducing shrink, streamlining operations, and enhancing customer experiences. The Everseen Vision AI Platform has the largest footprint of AI-powered computer vision endpoints in retail, and can be applied to a wide range of industries with physical workflows. For more information, visit: www.everseen.ai.

1 ROI findings drawn from the commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Everseen, Sept 2024. Resulted are based on a composite organization representative of interviewed customers.

