Intermarché builds on longstanding and fruitful partnership with SymphonyAI to capitalize on the latest predictive and generative AI innovations that have potential to transform all retail operations from supply-chain to store operations to customer experience.

SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative AI SaaS products for the enterprise, today announced that French retailing giant Intermarché is progressing on its journey to connected retail and deepening the longstanding relationship with the addition of SymphonyAI's AI-based CINDE Connected Retail Platform. The new phase builds on the initial deployment within the supply chain during which Intermarché first used SymphonyAI's AI capability for demand forecasting.

SymphonyAI is already core to Intermarché operations, where all 39 distribution centers benefit from real-time inventory optimization and replenishment. Central to this operation is SymphonyAI's Demand Suite, which delivers significantly more accurate demand projections than traditional statistical-based modeling and with greater degrees of automation. Shoppers are assured of finding the items they want on shelves across the 2,500 stores in France.

"In this industry, there are many headwinds that grocers have to confront. SymphonyAI remains one of our most reliable partners that enable us to adapt and overcome market challenges. Their solutions already underpin key elements of our business, but with CINDE Connected Retail they have offered an achievable version of the future by leveraging predictive and generative AI in a way that will transform our operations. SymphonyAI clearly understands how generative AI can transform our operation and I look forward to seeing its impact across many areas including consumer insights, pricing and promotion, assortment optimization, forecasting and replenishment, and store operations. The idea that CINDE Connected Retail could shrink the store owner's technology dependence to a Generative AI capability held in the hand is revolutionary," said Thomas Darbois, Director General of STIME for Intermarché.

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with Intermarché. This next phase will position Intermarché at the forefront of innovation and exploration with predictive and Generative AI, safe in the knowledge that SymphonyAI has decades of track record as a reliable enterprise software provider and has been a leader in the meaningful application of AI long before the recent wave of interest triggered by OpenAI/ChatGPT. SymphonyAI is at the intersection of Retail and AI which enables our customers and partners to gain an advantage on the rest of the market," said Dusan Rnic, senior vice president for international in the SymphonyAI retail CPG division.

About Groupement Mousquetaires

Groupement Mousquetaires was created in 1969 and is based on a private initiative. It gathers together over 3,000 independent entrepreneurs, 150,000 employees and has over 4,000 stores that are part of 7 store brands Intermarché, Netto (food); Bricomarché, Brico Cash, Bricorama (home equipment); Roady and Rapid Pare-Brise (mobility). Groupement Mousquetaires has its own support services, logistics bases and 56 factories agri-food companies, all located in France. Groupement Mousquetaires also deploys its brands in Belgium, Poland and Portugal. To find out more: www.mousquetaires.com

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is a leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI, 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Business Transformation AI Innovation, is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

