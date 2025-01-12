Manhattan, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2025) - White Noise Coffee, renowned for its dedication to crafting exceptional coffee experiences, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest coffee line. As a leading New York coffee shop, this new collection features four distinct offerings: Finca Juan Martin - Colombia Honey Process, De Caña Decaf, Mauricio Salaverria - El Salvador Microlot, and Dembi - Ethiopian Natural. Each coffee is meticulously curated to provide a unique and enriching experience for coffee enthusiasts across New York City and beyond.





Finca Juan Martin stands as a beacon of sustainability and community in the highest area of Sotara, near Popayan, Colombia.

Finca Juan Martin - Colombia Honey Process is a standout in this collection, offering a rich and complex flavor profile that is both sweet and vibrant. This coffee is processed using the honey method, which enhances its natural sweetness and fruity notes, making it a delightful choice for those seeking a nuanced cup.

For those who prefer a decaffeinated option without compromising on taste, De Caña Decaf is the perfect choice. This decaf coffee maintains the integrity of flavor, offering a smooth and satisfying experience that is both gentle and full-bodied.

Mauricio Salaverria - El Salvador Microlot is a testament to the art of coffee cultivation. Sourced from a single estate, this microlot coffee is celebrated for its distinctive character and exceptional quality, providing a taste journey that is both rare and memorable.

Completing the lineup is Dembi - Ethiopian Natural, a coffee that embodies the vibrant and floral notes characteristic of Ethiopian beans. This natural process coffee is a celebration of Ethiopia's rich coffee heritage, offering a bright and aromatic experience that is sure to captivate the senses.

"At White Noise Coffee, our mission is to inspire moments of joy and connection through exceptional coffee experiences. As a Manhattan coffee shop committed to quality, sustainability, and the spirit of discovery, we are thrilled to introduce these remarkable coffees to our community in New York and online," said Vanesa Kim, CEO of White Noise Coffee.

White Noise Coffee, with its locations in New York, continues to push the boundaries of coffee excellence, ensuring that each cup is a journey of discovery and delight. This new lineup reflects the company's dedication to providing coffee lovers with unparalleled experiences that awaken the senses and ignite the spirit of exploration. Whether they are locals or visitors seeking the best coffee in New York, White Noise Coffee offers an invitation to savor the extraordinary.





About White Noise Coffee

At Whitenoise Coffee Co., we're passionate about crafting exceptional coffee experiences that awaken the senses and ignite the spirit of discovery. Founded with a dedication to quality, sustainability, and community, our journey began with a simple belief: that every cup of coffee has the power to inspire moments of joy and connection.

