Particular Audience, the global leader in AI-powered retail media technology, has been named in Forrester Research's 2025 NRF Innovators Report. This analysis spotlights 50 companies at the forefront of retail innovation which are exhibiting at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show. These Innovators are game-changers, transforming the industry by revolutionizing supply chains, enhancing customer engagement, pioneering smart retail solutions, and more.

The 2025 NRF Innovators: Retail-Focused Tech Companies To Watch, produced in partnership with the National Retail Federation (NRF) Innovation Advisory Committee, is an overview of 50 companies exhibiting as part of the invitation-only 2025 NRF Big Show Innovators Showcase this week.

Forrester Research on Particular Audience

"Optimally sorting products and offers on search results and category pages has vexed retailers for decades. Retail media now complicates those matters further, as retailers must weigh what resonates most with shoppers against revenue from retail media ads, which don't always provide the most relevant content for shoppers.

Onsite personalization has been a Holy Grail in e-commerce for decades, and Particular Audience is tackling this challenge. It has several solutions that aim to improve how retailers present products to shoppers be they on a search results page or in a retail media ad.

The solutions promise more relevant outcomes, which should lead to higher sales. Current customers include Calvin Klein, Crocs, and Target (Australia)."

Who are the 2025 NRF Innovators, and how are they chosen?

The NRF Innovation Advisory Committee (IAC), a group of over 20 industry leaders, venture capitalists, and technology accelerators (of which Forrester is a member), selected and invited the companies as participants of the 2025 NRF Innovators Showcase.

The IAC evaluates companies based on four key criteria:

Problem relevance. Does the technology solve a critical issue for retailers?

Significance. How widespread and impactful is the challenge that is being addressed?

Product-to-market fit. Has the solution proven its value through partnerships and pilots?

Scalability. Is the company ready to deliver at scale across the industry?

If you're at the NRF Big Show, do stop by the 2025 NRF Innovators Showcase in the River Pavilion at the Javits Center from January 12 to 14 to meet these companies.

NRF members and Forrester clients can download the report from their respective websites to see more detailed descriptions of each of these companies.

Forrester Research does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications.

