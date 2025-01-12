iCXeed: Next Gen Innovators Internship Program

iCXeed and Mapúa University Sign Agreement for Next Gen Innovators Internship Program

iCXeed and Mapúa University have officially signed a Memorandum of Agreement, paving the way for a transformative internship experience for Mapúa's near-graduating students. This collaboration establishes iCXeed as an intake company for internship placements, offering students an invaluable opportunity to gain hands-on industry experience under its Next Gen Innovators program.

Mapúa University: A Hub of Innovation and Excellence

As one of the Philippines' leading universities, Mapúa University has a century-long legacy of producing globally competitive graduates, particularly in the fields of engineering, architecture, and technology. With the inclusion of the Next Gen Innovators program, Mapúa continues to elevate its standing as a pioneer in creating pathways for students to excel in their careers.

"At Mapúa, we are committed to preparing our students for meaningful careers by partnering with organizations that not only embody innovation but also provide demonstrable opportunities for learning and growth," said Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo, the President and CEO of Mapúa University. "We saw the high demand for AI technologies, and iCXeed perfectly aligns with our vision of shaping future-ready graduates in this area."

Empowering Future Leaders Through the Next Gen Innovators Program

iCXeed is at the forefront of redefining traditional outsourcing with its emphasis on analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation. The Next Gen Innovators program is designed to immerse students in cloud technologies and prepare them as innovators able to deliver these cognitive business process solutions.

Rain Abueg, Co-Founder and Chief Culture Officer of iCXeed, stated her excitement and said, "The Filipino innovation DNA is alive and thriving in Mapúa University, and it's truly inspiring to see how deeply ingrained this is in their students. The Philippines is a global hub for tech and innovation talent, and Mapúa's curriculum produces individuals who embody this potential."

A Milestone Event

The formal contract signing took place on December 20, 2024, symbolising the start of a dynamic collaboration between iCXeed and Mapúa University. Arthur Nowak, Co-Founder and CEO of iCXeed, shared "Mapúa University's credentials, including its rigorous programs and AWS-certified students, made it a clear choice for us at iCXeed. Their unwavering focus on academic excellence and producing top-tier talent aligns seamlessly with our company's goals. Together, we're setting the stage for a partnership that will empower the next generation of business process industry innovators."

About Mapúa University

Mapúa University is the premier engineering and technological school in the Philippines and one of the best universities in the world. It is among the top 6% of the world's higher educational institutions, and one of only five Philippine universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR) 2024. Mapúa University is one of the iPeople schools, a Yuchengco-Ayala education partnership, providing first-class education for a century through academically excellent programs. Mapúa also provides access to international education through its collaboration with Arizona State University in the US.



