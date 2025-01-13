Manly, New South Wales--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2025) - Africar Group Pty Ltd, the pan-African online marketplace for used cars, announces the introduction of new features to its platform. Operating in Morocco, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, and South Africa, AUTO24.africa will soon offer AI-driven car recommendations and an expanded selection of electric vehicles (EVs).

Buy and sell cars in Africa with trust and transparency.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10926/235775_3614393b14fad84c_001full.jpg

Backed by Stellantis, one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers, AUTO24.africa provides a trusted system for buying, selling, and trading cars in Africa. Over two years, it has introduced certified vehicle inspections, transparent pricing, and financing options to simplify the process for users.

AI and EVs: Enhancing the Platform

AUTO24.africa will add artificial intelligence tools to personalize car recommendations, helping users find vehicles suited to their needs. It will also expand its EV offerings to support the growing adoption of sustainable transportation in Africa.

"Our goal is to leverage technology and sustainable practices to improve car transactions across Africa," said Africar Group Co-Founder and CEO Axel Peyriere.

Addressing Market Challenges

AUTO24.africa addresses key issues in vehicle transactions, including trust and accessibility, through:

Certified Inspections: Ensuring vehicle quality.

Ensuring vehicle quality. Transparent Pricing: Clearly outlined costs and detailed histories.

Clearly outlined costs and detailed histories. Secure Transactions: A protected process for buyers and sellers.

The inclusion of EVs introduces environmentally friendly options for customers.

Achievements in Five Countries

AUTO24.africa operates in Morocco, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, and South Africa, with accomplishments including:

Establishing certified inspection centers.

Partnering with dealerships and local businesses.

Becoming an early provider of electric vehicles in these regions.

A user in Senegal recently sold their car within 24 hours of listing it, demonstrating the platform's efficiency.

Support from Stellantis

Stellantis has provided industry expertise and resources that have been crucial for AUTO24.africa's growth.

"The partnership with Stellantis has been critical in scaling our operations and building credibility in key markets," Peyriere stated.

Plans for Expansion

AUTO24.africa aims to operate in 15-20 countries by 2030, bringing its services to more users across Africa. Enhanced partnerships with financial institutions are planned to improve financing and leasing options.

Learn More

For more information about Africar Group, visit www.auto24.africa. Updates and news are also available on AUTO24.africa's LinkedIn and social media channels.

About Africar Group

Africar Group Pty Ltd is a global innovator in automotive marketplaces, focused on creating reliable, accessible platforms tailored to the needs of emerging markets. AUTO24.africa, its flagship portal, connects buyers and sellers with reliable tools and resources in five African nations. Africar Group, backed by Stellantis, incorporates cutting-edge technologies to propel customer-focused solutions, such as simplified financing and cutting-edge digital features. The region's adoption of electric vehicles is made possible by the company's emphasis on environmental sustainability. Africar Group is dedicated to changing the experience of car ownership throughout the African continent, with a foundation based on user happiness and trust.

