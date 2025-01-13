Anzeige
KT&G Corporation
PR Newswire
13.01.2025 01:30 Uhr
119 Leser
KT&G Corporation: KT&G Establishes Uzbekistan Corporation Strengthening Eurasian Market Competitiveness

Finanznachrichten News

- Office to corporation conversion reinforces local operations heightening global competitiveness

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G (KRX: 033780) is establishing a corporation in Uzbekistan handing local operations for earnest market expansion and increased profitability, aiming to strengthen competitiveness in the Eurasian region.

In 2023, KT&G set up an office in Uzbekistan and entered the market with the superslim brand "ESSE".

Through the corporation conversion of the Uzbekistan office, KT&G plans to reinforce long-term competitiveness in the Eurasian region. To increase market presence, KT&G will increase the size of the local workforce by four times, and continue to widen distribution coverage by establishing detailed operational networks.

KT&G also plans to grow "ESSE" as a major brand in the Uzbekistan market, anticipating revenue and profit growth from market expansion.

KT&G has established regional CIC's (Company-In-Company) in Eurasia and the Asia-Pacific regions to facilitate global business expansion. KT&G currently is operating in 132 countries across the globe through six sales corporations and three branches. Going forward, KT&G will continue to expand its global corporations to support direct global operations and continue efforts to increase profitability.

A KT&G spokesperson said that "the establishment of the Uzbekistan corporation is part of the ongoing investment and innovation for the leap to a 'Global Top-Tier.' KT&G will continue its global growth trends by reinforcing local operations."

KT&G has established a corporation in Uzbekistan. KT&G Uzbekistan staff line up for a group photo.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594560/KT_G_____2__KT_G.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316472/5107935/KT_G_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ktg-establishes-uzbekistan-corporation-strengthening-eurasian-market-competitiveness-302348712.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
