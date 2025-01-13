Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2025 04:38 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd.: TMT Officially Appointed as Authorised Retailer for Starlink, Bringing High-Speed Internet Access Across Malaysia

Finanznachrichten News

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2025 / Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd. ("TMT"), Malaysia's largest Tech Chain Retailer in Malaysia, is pleased to announce its appointment as an authorised retailer for Starlink, the revolutionary satellite internet service by SpaceX Exploration Technologies Corp. This partnership is poised to deliver unparalleled high-speed internet to remote and underserved areas nationwide, reinforcing TMT's mission to empower communities with cutting-edge technology solutions.

Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd.

For information, Starlink's advanced satellite technology leverages a constellation of low Earth orbit ("LEO") satellites to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband. This breakthrough innovation aims to bridge Malaysia's digital divide, ensuring reliable internet access for households and businesses in even the most challenging locations.

The Management of Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd., commented, "This partnership marks a pivotal moment in TMT's journey to deliver technology solutions that truly make a difference. Starlink's innovative satellite technology offers an unprecedented solution to address the connectivity challenges faced by many Malaysians in rural and underserved areas. By bringing this cutting-edge technology to our customers, we aim to empower individuals and businesses with the tools they need to access education, expand opportunities, and improve their quality of life. This collaboration underscores our commitment to bridging the digital divide and driving Malaysia's digital transformation forward."

With over 48 outlets across the country and a robust online platform, TMT will ensure Starlink products are widely accessible to Malaysians from all walks of life. The collaboration is expected to unlock new potential for rural education, healthcare, business operations, and more, driving greater digital inclusivity nationwide.

To celebrate this milestone, TMT is planning special promotions and value-added services for early adopters of Starlink technology. More details will be announced soon, underscoring TMT's commitment to delivering customer-focused solutions.

Find out more about the TMT at https://www.tmt.my/.

###

ABOUT Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd. ("TMT")

Established in 1997, Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd. ("TMT") is Malaysia's technology retailer, operating over 48 outlets nationwide and across e-commerce platform. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, TMT offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including mobile devices, personal computers, laptops, printers, software, accessories, and computer servicing. The company has established partnerships with major technology brands such as Apple, Hewlett-Packard, ASUS, and Samsung, and has introduced its own line of affordable gadgets in collaboration with Intel and Microsoft. In July 2023, TMT was acquired by Nojima APAC Limited ("Nojima APAC"), further enhancing its market presence, and improving retail experience for consumers and operational capabilities.

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.