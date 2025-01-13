Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd.: TMT Officially Appointed as Authorised Retailer for Starlink, Bringing High-Speed Internet Access Across Malaysia

Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd. ("TMT"), Malaysia's largest Tech Chain Retailer in Malaysia, is pleased to announce its appointment as an authorised retailer for Starlink, the revolutionary satellite internet service by SpaceX Exploration Technologies Corp. This partnership is poised to deliver unparalleled high-speed internet to remote and underserved areas nationwide, reinforcing TMT's mission to empower communities with cutting-edge technology solutions.

For information, Starlink's advanced satellite technology leverages a constellation of low Earth orbit ("LEO") satellites to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband. This breakthrough innovation aims to bridge Malaysia's digital divide, ensuring reliable internet access for households and businesses in even the most challenging locations.

The Management of Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd., commented, "This partnership marks a pivotal moment in TMT's journey to deliver technology solutions that truly make a difference. Starlink's innovative satellite technology offers an unprecedented solution to address the connectivity challenges faced by many Malaysians in rural and underserved areas. By bringing this cutting-edge technology to our customers, we aim to empower individuals and businesses with the tools they need to access education, expand opportunities, and improve their quality of life. This collaboration underscores our commitment to bridging the digital divide and driving Malaysia's digital transformation forward."

With over 48 outlets across the country and a robust online platform, TMT will ensure Starlink products are widely accessible to Malaysians from all walks of life. The collaboration is expected to unlock new potential for rural education, healthcare, business operations, and more, driving greater digital inclusivity nationwide.

To celebrate this milestone, TMT is planning special promotions and value-added services for early adopters of Starlink technology. More details will be announced soon, underscoring TMT's commitment to delivering customer-focused solutions.

Find out more about the TMT at https://www.tmt.my/.

ABOUT Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd. ("TMT")

Established in 1997, Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd. ("TMT") is Malaysia's technology retailer, operating over 48 outlets nationwide and across e-commerce platform. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, TMT offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including mobile devices, personal computers, laptops, printers, software, accessories, and computer servicing. The company has established partnerships with major technology brands such as Apple, Hewlett-Packard, ASUS, and Samsung, and has introduced its own line of affordable gadgets in collaboration with Intel and Microsoft. In July 2023, TMT was acquired by Nojima APAC Limited ("Nojima APAC"), further enhancing its market presence, and improving retail experience for consumers and operational capabilities.



