Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2025 05:47 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Council of the Hong Kong Laureate Forum Limited: Prestigious Scientific Event: Hong Kong Laureate Forum 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Calling Outstanding Young Scientists in Astronomy, Life Science and Medicine, and Mathematical Sciences!

HONG KONG, Jan. 12, 2025.

Opening Ceremony of the inaugural Forum ???????? ????????

The inaugural Forum offered a world-class platform, providing an opportunity for scientists from around the world for cross-generational, cross-cultural and cross-disciplinary exchanges and inspiring new ideas.

The inaugural Forum, successfully held in 2023, received widespread acclaim for its vibrant discussions and intellectual exchanges among participants, Shaw Laureates, and other distinguished scientists from around the world. Building on the success, the Council of the Hong Kong Laureate Forum (the HKLF) is pleased to announce the second edition of the Forum will be held from 5-8 November 2025 in Hong Kong. The Forum aims to inspire new ideas and foster long-lasting connections across disciplines, generations and cultures. In addition to plenary lectures, panel discussions and parallel group sessions, the Forum will feature informal gatherings, providing ample opportunities for networking and dialogues.

Professor Timothy W Tong, SBS, BBS, JP, Chairman of the HKLF said, "We aim to foster a dynamic environment where young scientists can engage with leading scientists from around the world across various disciplines. Hong Kong's unique position as an international hub for scientific research, combined with its strong scientific infrastructure and government support, makes it the ideal location for such a global science gathering among participants."

Professor E Peter Greenberg, Shaw Laureate in Life Science and Medicine 2015 said: "I think it's a wonderful thing to be able to bring well-heeled scientists together with young people that are trying to find their way, and it's something that I felt I had to participate in."

Professor Simon D M White, Shaw Laureate in Astronomy 2017 said: "I'm just looking forward to meeting the young people and talking to them. I think that's what the Forum should be about and that's certainly what I am looking forward to."

The most outstanding 200 young scientists will be selected to join the Forum by a Scientific Review Panel comprising local and international academics. We invite interested candidates to apply by 31 March 2025. For more information, please visit https://hklaureateforum.org/en/the-forum/forum-overview. For enquiries, please contact programme@hklaureateforum.org.

About the Hong Kong Laureate Forum
The Hong Kong Laureate Forum (the Forum) is a world-class scientific exchange and networking event to be organised by the HKLF to aspire and connect the current and future leaders in scientific pursuit. The Forum also aims to promote understanding and interests of the young generation in Hong Kong and beyond in various disciplines in science and technology, in particular Astronomy, Life Science and Medicine, and Mathematical Sciences.

The HKLF was established in May 2019 and is fully sponsored by the Lee Shau Kee Foundation. Driven by a commitment to advance its mission far and wide, the Lee Shau Kee Foundation has, over the years, offered boundless support for education and talent development in Hong Kong, mainland China, and abroad. Additionally, the Foundation is dedicated to poverty relief and promoting social well-being, thereby benefiting countless individuals. The Shaw Prize Foundation, which organises the annual renowned international award, namely The Shaw Prize, is the major partner of the HKLF. Since its launch, the HKLF has been putting every effort to promote science in the community and around the world.

Media Enquiry
Sabrina Wu
Tel:

Website:https://www.hklaureateforum.org (https://www.hklaureateforum.org)
Facebook:Hong Kong Laureate Forum (https://www.facebook.com/HKLaureateForum/)
Instagram:Hong Kong Laureate Forum (https://www.instagram.com/hongkonglaureateforum/)
LinkedIn:Hong Kong Laureate Forum (https://www.linkedin.com/company/hklaureateforum/)
Weibo:?????? (https://www.weibo.com/hklaureateforum)
X:Hong Kong Laureate Forum (https://www.twitter.com/HKLaureateForum)
YouTube:Hong Kong Laureate Forum (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwojgBY_yobHTMdtxRF4tQ)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd84674a-65a1-4ed9-bb72-616d0b1b291f


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.