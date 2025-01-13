PROMISE Technology Inc.: PROMISE Technology@Intersec Dubai 2025: AI-Driven Plugins & Storage Setups

Highlights: streamlining AI video analytics, extensive VMS plugin ecosystem, and full compatibility across operating systems

DUBAI, UAE and HSINCHU, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PROMISE Technology, a leader in streaming data and surveillance storage solutions, is announcing several specialized solutions for security will be on display at the upcoming Intersec Dubai 2025 conference (Jan. 14-16, Booth SA-H15).

Alice Chang, Chief Marketing Officer of PROMISE Technology, commented: "With over a decade of investing in the security industry, PROMISE storage is best for the most advanced AI surveillance applications, and we are pleased to be back at Intersec Dubai pushing the sector forward. This year, we will demonstrate how PROMISE storage optimizes AI applications and how our ecosystem of plugins seamlessly synchronize with video management systems."

Leading innovation for top performance and seamless integration

The key value PROMISE brings security customers comes from industry-specific expertise and innovation, powered by the company's leading-edge proprietary storage technologies - PromiseRAID and SmartBoost Technology.

In addition, PROMISE leads the way in the security industry by offering a wide variety of video management (VMS) plugins and partnering with key VMS providers, including Milestone, Network Optix and Digifort.

AI at the core, data secured by PROMISE

PROMISE's surveillance storage ensures optimal performance, seamless analytics, and unmatched reliability with AI.

To showcase its latest capabilities, PROMISE will hold three demos:

Running AI facial recognition software on PROMISE storage New plugin for seamless synchronization between VMS and storage Full platform compatibility

VTrak J5960 with Green DNA

The company will also display the VTrak J5960 Green JBOD, featuring a PetaByte Grade Storage System powered by PROMISE and Toshiba. This offers expanded compatibility and flexibility with multiple server hosts to help consolidate and centralize hardware.

Visit Booth SA-H15 at Intersec Dubai 2025 to experience these demos.

