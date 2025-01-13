POLYVANTIS showcases its versatile portfolio of LEXAN sheet, EUROPLEX , and PLEXIGLAS semi-finished products

, and PLEXIGLAS semi-finished products Key materials and application examples on display to address major challenges in the building and construction market

New introductions include a LEXAN THERMOCLEAR multiwall sheet with an extended 20-year warranty and PLEXIGLAS proTerra containing 90 percent recycled material

POLYVANTIS, a leading multi-material sheet and film solutions supplier, will present its comprehensive product portfolio of building materials at Germany's leading architecture, materials, and systems trade fair. POLYVANTIS offers a wide range of films, sheets, and semi-finished products made from polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) and polycarbonate (PC) that meet the high demands placed on materials for the building and construction industry. The Company serves its global customer base with the world-renowned brands EUROPLEX, LEXAN PC film and sheet, and PLEXIGLAS PMMA semi-finished productsunder one roof. POLYVANTIS is known for its robust product warranties including its new extended 20-year warranty for LEXAN THERMOCLEAR multiwall sheet.

"We are proud of our long history serving the building and construction industry with innovative products. As POLYVANTIS, we now serve customers with a truly global footprint and one of the most comprehensive offerings in the industry," said Peter van den Bleek, POLYVANTIS Senior Product Manager Sheet for the EMEA region. "At the BAU Show, we are pleased to present solutions for the building and construction industry that help further the industry's sustainability progress."

Durable materials support customers' sustainability goals

New from POLYVANTIS is its extended 20-year warranty on breakage and weathering with LEXAN THERMOCLEAR multiwall sheet and a 30-year no-yellowing guarantee for PLEXIGLAS PMMA colorless sheets. These multiwall sheets have stood the test of time and provide benefits such as:

Extremely lightweight

Wind and UV-resistant

Excellent energy efficiency and light transmission properties

100% recyclable

The latest PLEXIGLAS proTerra range is based on the material's recyclability while retaining the same quality. The innovative sheet material consists of approximately 90 percent recycled PLEXIGLAS acrylic glass. POLYVANTIS is a leader in using its proprietary process to recycle production waste and offcuts from retailers and processors into a material that is as good as new.

Other notable products on display at the show:

HPL facade panels consists of UV- and weathering-resistant PLEXIGLAS or EUROPLEX films . These films give the panels a long life in outdoor applications, simplify maintenance, and ultimately help to ensure that customers preserve the value of their investment in the building and construction.

consists of UV- and weathering-resistant . These films give the panels a long life in outdoor applications, simplify maintenance, and ultimately help to ensure that customers preserve the value of their investment in the building and construction. LEXAN CLINIWALL Sheet is a hygienic interior wall cladding solution that is halogen/VOC-duty free and recyclable. LEXAN CLINIWALL sheet provides reliable and safe interior wall-cladding solutions for hospitals, industrial, and public facilities requiring a high level of sanitation and impact resistance. In addition to good flammability and smoke performance, it offers excellent mechanical properties like ease of processing and impact, stain, blood, and urine resistance.

is a hygienic interior wall cladding solution that is halogen/VOC-duty free and recyclable. LEXAN CLINIWALL sheet provides reliable and safe interior wall-cladding solutions for hospitals, industrial, and public facilities requiring a high level of sanitation and impact resistance. In addition to good flammability and smoke performance, it offers excellent mechanical properties like ease of processing and impact, stain, blood, and urine resistance. LEXAN THERMOCLICK Sheet system products comprise of 40 mm, UV-protected, multiwall sheet panels with a profiled tongue and groove connection. Primarily used in profile-free facade applications, this interlocking sheet system eliminates the need for vertical profiles, saving money and enhancing aesthetics. This solution provides an excellent choice for building facades, claddings, and interior separation walls.

To learn more about the POLYVANTIS portfolio for the building construction market, visit the POLYVANTIS booth at the BAU World's Leading Trade Fair for Architecture, Materials, Systems in München, from January 13 17 (Hall C2, Booth 301

About POLYVANTIS

POLYVANTIS is a global, multi-material player with some of the most coveted and iconic brands in the industry such as PLEXIGLAS and ACRYLITE for polymethylmethacrylate semi-finished products and LEXAN for polycarbonate sheets and films. With 1,500 employees and 15 production sites worldwide, POLYVANTIS offers unmatched global capabilities, providing customers with innovative solutions in sheets and films for the building and construction, electrical and electronics, automotive, air and rail, healthcare and security, and lighting and signage markets. To learn more about the latest at POLYVANTIS, follow us on LinkedIn or our website.

