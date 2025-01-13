Hiphen and Aurea Imaging, two trailblazers in remote sensing, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for agriculture, have announced a major transaction that will bring image analytic solutions to crop researchers and producers: Hiphen is acquiring Aurea Imaging's drone phenotyping activities. This strategic acquisition solidifies Hiphen's status as the leading provider of advanced drone image analytics and predictive solutions for crop science organizations and agricultural enterprises worldwide.

Hiphen Acquisition of Aurea Imaging Drone Phenotyping Division

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Avignon, France, Hiphen has been delivering high-value data to seed breeders, product developers, food processors, vertical farms, and crop researchers across the globe. With expertise in image analysis and integrated solution systems, Hiphen has earned its reputation as a trusted partner in the agricultural industry. In 2023, Hiphen expanded its reach to the U.S. market with the acquisition of California-based SlantRange. Now, with the acquisition of Aurea Imaging's drone phenotyping activities, Hiphen strengthens its position in Europe, a region renowned for its early adoption of digital plant phenotyping and innovative plant research ecosystem.

"The market for drone-based phenotyping in plant breeding and product development is evolving rapidly, and consolidation is essential to drive innovation and deliver maximum value to our clients," said Dr. Alexis Comar, CEO of Hiphen. "By integrating Aurea's resources and expertise, we can lower costs, accelerate trait and algorithm development, and deliver actionable insights faster, enabling optimal decision-making during the growing season. This acquisition reflects our commitment to advancing agricultural research globally, ensuring our clients gain deeper insights into their crops and extract greater value from their research efforts."

This divestment enables Aurea Imaging to focus on its orchard management strategy for fruit growers. Aurea has developed TreeScout, a hardware-software solution that provides tree-level insights to optimize orchard management by reducing inputs and enhancing yield.

"Since our founding, Aurea has been privileged to collaborate with leading seed breeders worldwide. While this divestment allows us to accelerate the roll-out of TreeScout, we are pleased that our customers will benefit from Hiphen's state-of-the-art drone phenotyping platform and analytics to further their research initiatives," said Joost Hazelhoff, CEO of Aurea Imaging. "We are committed to a robust handover process to ensure a seamless transition for our customers."

Under this transition, Aurea's clients will benefit from Hiphen's expertise through the Cloverfield Data Platform under the PhenoScale® product line, ensuring continuity and supporting their research endeavors. Both companies are confident this acquisition will spur the development of advanced tools to precisely measure and predict plant growth dynamics in response to genetics, management practices, and environmental factors.

By leveraging cutting-edge remote sensing computer vision and data science expertise, Hiphen aims to enhance global agricultural efficiency, fostering a resilient and sustainable future for crop research and food production.

