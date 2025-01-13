Conventional silicon solar cells degrade rapidly in space, and gallium arsenide cells are heavy and inflexible. Research from the University of Michigan suggests carbon-based solar cells could be a good fit for space applications. From pv magazine USA A study from the University of Michigan found that carbon-based solar cells, referred to as organic solar cells, may outperform conventional silicon solar cells and gallium-arsenide solar cells in space applications. Silicon solar cells used on Earth rapidly degrade when exposed to the harsh radiation of space. Alternatively, gallium-arsenide solar ...

