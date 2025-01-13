DTEK selects Fluence to deliver 200 MW advanced energy storage systems in Ukraine

The €140 million total investment aims to enhance power grid stability, bolstering Ukraine's energy security and independence.

The project is split between six energy storage sites across Ukraine and will provide 400 MWh of dispatchable energy - enough to supply short-term power for 600,000 homes

The project will be the biggest operational energy storage portfolio in Eastern Europe at the time of commissioning.



KYIV, Ukraine and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, has selected Fluence Energy B.V., a subsidiary of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) ("Fluence"), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage, operational services, and asset optimization software, to supply Ukraine's first large-scale battery-based energy storage portfolio. The project marks a significant step towards enhancing the country's energy independence, stabilising power supply and accelerating its transition to renewable energy.

Fluence and DTEK (through its subsidiary DTEK Renewables) plan to complete the project by October 2025, so that systems are in place before the 2025/26 winter season to strengthen the Ukrainian power grid against outages. The project is a crucial part of DTEK's FightforLight campaign, which seeks to keep Ukrainians supplied with power under the extreme condition of war.

The six energy storage plants will be located at multiple sites across Ukraine, with capacities ranging from 20 MW to 50 MW and a total capacity of 200 MW. Together, they will store up to 400 MWh of electricity - enough to supply two hours of power to 600,000 homes (equivalent to roughly half the households in Kyiv).

DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko said: "Battery storage is a critical element in Ukraine's vision to build a decentralised energy system that reduces our emissions and enhances our energy security. The partnership with Fluence further signals our commitment to leading the way in battery storage, both in Ukraine and across Europe. Together, we will deliver state-of-the-art technology that will strengthen Ukraine's energy infrastructure."

Fluence CEO Julian Nebreda said: "We are pleased to partner with DTEK on this landmark energy storage project in Ukraine. This initiative not only demonstrates Fluence's commitment to supporting Ukraine's energy security but also highlights our leadership in providing cutting-edge storage solutions to our customers. The project aligns with our mission to transform the way we power our world, laying the foundation for a more resilient, decentralized energy future for Ukraine."

The battery-based storage systems will provide frequency and power balancing services to stabilize the Ukrainian power grid on behalf of Ukrainian Transmission System Operator Ukrenergo. Unlike conventional power plants, battery assets provide their response within milliseconds. The decentralized nature of the project is intended to allow the power system to avoid outages and restore power system stability much faster at a local level than previously.

Additionally, the battery assets are designed to provide highly advanced stability services through their grid forming capability. Ukraine will be among the global frontrunners benefitting from this innovative functionality - strengthening its energy infrastructure for the future. With advanced control modes, the battery-based storage system should also enable faster restoration of power after outages.

DTEK selected Fluence, a US-European market leader founded by Siemens and the AES Corporation, due to its outstanding track record in delivering more than 35 GWh of industry-leading energy storage solutions with speed and efficiency. Fluence has extensive experience integrating energy storage assets into national energy infrastructure, including a 201 MW energy storage portfolio in Lithuania and 450 MW of energy storage projects for German transmission system operators.

Following delivery, DTEK and Fluence teams will oversee the systems' installation, configuration, network integration and testing to ensure readiness to support Ukraine's energy needs. DTEK staff will be trained by Fluence to act as certified partners for the on-site installation, commissioning, and future maintenance activities of the battery energy storage systems, allowing for close collaboration between Fluence and DTEK on future projects in the region.

