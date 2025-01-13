Anzeige
Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2025 08:26 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biovica International: Biovica Secures Major Work Order for TKa Testing Services

Finanznachrichten News

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B) (STO:BIOVIC.B) (FRA:9II) Biovica, active in blood-based cancer monitoring, has signed an order with a total value of 2.3 MSEK for TKa testing services within its Pharma Services business. The work order is signed with a UK-based pharma/biotech company to be used in a phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced solid tumors being treated with a next generation CDK inhibitor.

The order follows a smaller proof-of-concept study rendering good results leading to this larger clinical-study-work-order. TKa will be used for repetitive testing during the trial. The work order has a value of 2 MSEK plus 0.3 MSEK for additional services. The company signed a master service agreement (MSA) with Biovica in 2024.

" We are pleased to see the strong development in our Pharma Services business. TKa is now used in 15 ongoing trials, increasing the likelihood of TKa being validated as a companion biomarker for patient treatment monitoring and optimization. Another MSA-customer, who is also developing next generation CDK inhibitors in phase I/II, just signed its 8th work order with us. Large and repeat business makes me confident about the future ", said Henrik Winther, SVP, Business Development at Biovica.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46 76 666 16 47
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO
Phone: +46 73 125 92 46
E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

This information is information that Biovica International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-01-13 08:00 CET.

Attachments

Biovica secures major work order for TKa testing services

SOURCE: Biovica International



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
