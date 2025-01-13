Carrier, a US-based heating solutions provider, has introduced a new 4-14 kW line of heat pumps with a coefficient of performance of up to 4. 90. The system use propane as the refrigerant and can reportedly reach leaving water temperature of 75 C. Carrier has launched a new series of air-to-water heat pumps for applications in residential and commercial buildings. "Providing an impressive price-to-performance ratio, this monobloc has a compact footprint and low refrigerant charge, further helping to minimise environmental impact," the manufacturer said on its Linkedin account, noting that the ...

