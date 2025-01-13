Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.01.2025 08:36 Uhr
ENGWE Launches Premium Commuter Product Line- Mapfour: Redefining Urban Mobility with "Free in Your Way"

Finanznachrichten News

PARIS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE is a leading brand in fat-tire electric bicycles with nearly a decade of experience. In February 2025, ENGWE is set to launch its new premium commuter product line- ENGWE Mapfour, taking a bold step towards urban mobility. Designed to meet the challenges of urban commuting, ENGWE Mapfour e-bikes combine advanced technology with core values to provide economical, healthy, worry-free, and sustainable travel solutions.

ENGWE and Mapfour: Two Unique Ways to Electric Mobility

For many years, ENGWE has been leading the development of fat-tire electric bicycles, providing multi-terrain performance, adventurous aesthetics, and versatility for riders seeking a cooler ride. These bold designs have cultivated a loyal following among outdoor enthusiasts and trendsetters seeking a more exciting way to travel.

However, the ENGWE Mapfour series breaks new ground, with the slogan" Free in Your way", tailored to meet the unique needs of urban commuters by offering budget-friendly, healthy, hassle-free, and sustainable transportation, with a focus on everyday convenience and efficiency.

Why choose ENGWE Mapfour? Make commuting more efficient

ENGWE Mapfour focuses on lightweight design, long-lasting battery life, powerful performance, and fast charging. This innovative line aims to make high-quality cycling accessible to more people, offering a free, economical, and sustainable riding experience.

  • Carbon Fiber Frame: adopted with the same high-graded carbon fiber as Specialized and Trek, making it easy to handle and perfect for navigating crowded urban streets or storing in compact spaces.
  • Long Range: A high-capacity battery ensures extended rides, catering to daily commutes and short trips without the hassle of frequent recharging.
  • Powerful Performance: ENGWE Mapfour ebikes will be equipped with a market-leading motor that delivers seamless and reliable power, effortlessly tackling steep inclines, headwinds, and rough terrain for a smooth ride.
  • Fast Charging: With 8A fast-charging technology, fully recharge in just a few hours-ideal for busy schedules.

"ENGWE Mapfour reflects our commitment to creating convenient, efficient, and healthy cycling solutions," said Baron, the ENGWE product manager. "We recognize the challenges people face in daily commutes-rising costs, health concerns, and the need for sustainability. Mapfour is our answer, to relieve commuting stress and make life easier.

A Greener Future

As the demand for eco-friendly and low-carbon travel grows, countries like the Netherlands, Germany, and France are offering subsidies to promote green transportation. By choosing an ENGWE Mapfour e-bike, riders can minimize their environmental impact while saving money. Visit the official website to stay updated on the latest Mapfour news and be among the first to experience "Free in Your Way."

https://youtu.be/OA_M0xI7-gg


Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OA_M0xI7-gg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341757/ENGWE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-launches-premium-commuter-product-line--mapfour-redefining-urban-mobility-with-free-in-your-way-302347766.html

