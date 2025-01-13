Researchers in Switzerland investigated different setups to maximize energy yields per area for PV Systems on flat roofs. Their work revealed that using horizontal single-axis tracking and reflectors could add up to 5% greater performance. A group of scientists led by the Zurich University of Applied Science (ZHAW) in Switzerland performed simulations and measurements aiming to maximize power yield in east-west oriented PV arrays installed on flat roofs. One of the experimental setups included horizontal single-axis tracking (HSAT) with PV panels arrayed in an east-west orientation with an atypically ...

