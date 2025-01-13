FullyAI is considered a leading player in the field of Agentic AI, a key future area of AI development, and counts Meta among its customers

AI Agents developed by FullyAI offer hybrid interfaces designed to guide users through complex decision-making processes and execute tasks autonomously

Circus will enhance human-AI interactions in labor-intensive industries by integrating FullyAI into its ecosystem, starting with its Physical AI food-service robot, CA-1

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a global leader in Physical AI applications, has announced the intended acquisition of FullyAI, one of Europe's leading Agentic AI players. The company has developed technologies in the field of AI Agents and counts global corporations such as Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) and the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) among its customers.

AI Agents mark the next major wave in AI development following the growth of established AI models like ChatGPT or LLaMA. While Generative AI models focus on data analysis and predictions, AI Agents operate autonomously within their environment. AI Agents perform tasks independently by perceiving their environment, making decisions, and executing actions. With the acquisition of FullyAI, Circus positions itself as one of the pioneers in this field.

FullyAI is renowned for its AI Agents that seamlessly guide users through complex service processes to create meaningful human-AI interactions in the physical world. With this acquisition, Circus aims to integrate FullyAI's innovative technology into its proprietary stack of Physical AI applications, such as the CA-1, to unlock a completely new and unparalleled level of interaction between humans and autonomous robots, further cementing its position as a pioneer in AI-powered solutions for labor-intensive industries such as food-service.

"The intended acquisition represents the perfect synergy between FullyAI's advanced technology and our Physical AI applications," said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO of Circus SE. "Integrating FullyAI can further elevate our technology stack to a new level of human-AI interaction. We are proud to welcome the FullyAI talents to Circus upon closing of the transaction and continue the partnership with Meta as a global leader in AI."

Minh Dao, Founder and CEO of FullyAI, added: "Human-AI interaction goes beyond conversations; it's about physically extending human capabilities. The synergy between Circus CA-1 and FullyAI technology is about making AI serve humans quite literally."

This intended acquisition underscores Circus' commitment to the AI era and follows the recent announcement of global mass production for its CA-1 robotics-based Physical AI system, set to roll out starting this year. With a backlog of over 8,600 units from international clients, representing EUR 1.1 billion in potential annual recurring software revenues, Circus aims to strengthen its leadership in AI services and could potentially expand recurring software and AI revenues through the acquisition of FullyAI.

About FullyAI

FullyAI is a leading company in Agentic AI, specializing in the development of AI agents that enhance human-AI interaction. With customers like Meta and Ford, FullyAI has built a strong reputation for delivering cutting-edge solutions that guide users through complex decision-making processes and execute tasks seamlessly. By combining advanced AI technologies with a focus on intuitive user experiences, FullyAI is redefining how AI integrates into daily operations and service-oriented industries. Their solutions empower businesses to unlock new efficiencies, improve customer engagement, and revolutionize real-world applications of AI. More information at: www.gofully.ai

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global leader in Physical AI applications, driving innovation and autonomy in labor-intensive industries. With its flagship product, the CA-1 robot, Circus pioneers Physical AI applications that integrate advanced technology into real-world operations, transforming the food-service industry. By combining state-of-the-art robotics, AI-driven software, and a commitment to solving global challenges, Circus is shaping the future of autonomy and redefining human-AI collaboration. Headquartered in Germany, Circus continues to expand its presence globally, leading the next wave of AI.

