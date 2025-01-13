Telecom Infrastructure Partners (TIP), a global digital infrastructure investment firm, is proud to announce the successful closing of a €560 million debt financing.

This transaction represents a major milestone for TIP, highlighting its strong credit profile, strategic vision, and ability to secure competitive financing in a dynamic and evolving market. Notably, this is TIP's first debt financing, achieved in less than three years since the company commenced operations in Q4 2021.

"TIP are thrilled to have received crucial support from both InfraBridge (a division of DigitalBridge) and Swiss Life Asset Managers in raising a material amount of debt financing just three years after opening our doors," said Eric Overman, TIP founder and CEO. "The financing will help us scale as we serve property owners and operators of digital infrastructure worldwide."

"We are proud to support Telecom Infrastructure Partners in achieving this significant milestone," said Sadiq Malik, Managing Director at DigitalBridge and Co-Head of InfraBridge. "This financing agreement reflects TIP's track record and innovative approach to ground lease aggregation and investment. TIP's management team has demonstrated their ability to deliver in this dynamic and growing sector, and we look forward to their continued expansion."

"This successful financing underscores TIP's robust business model and the strength of its management team," said Gianfranco Saladino, Head of Value-Add Infrastructure at Swiss Life Asset Managers. "Telecommunications infrastructure is a critical component of the global economy, and we are pleased to support TIP as they scale their operations. This transaction is a significant step forward in unlocking TIP's growth potential."

With the completion of this transaction, TIP continues to advance its mission of delivering innovative solutions to property owners, telecom operators, and tower companies across the globe.

About Telecom Infrastructure Partners (TIP):

Telecom Infrastructure Partners (TIP) is a global aggregator of property interests tied to mission-critical telecommunications infrastructure. TIP specialises in acquiring long-term or perpetual rights to rental income from sites leased to telecom operators and tower companies. TIP, led by industry expert Eric Overman (CEO), is backed by two prominent infrastructure investors, InfraBridge and Swiss Life Asset Managers. For more information, visit: www.telecom-ip.com

About InfraBridge:

InfraBridge is a diversified middle-market infrastructure manager focused on digital infrastructure, transport, logistics, and energy transition. InfraBridge is a division of DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to digital infrastructure, managing $88 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. InfraBridge is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. For more information, visit: www.infrabridge.com

About Swiss Life Asset Managers:

Swiss Life Asset Managers has more than 165 years of experience in managing the assets of the Swiss Life Group. This insurance background has exerted a key influence on the investment philosophy of Swiss Life Asset Managers, which is governed by such principles as value preservation, the generation of consistent and sustainable performance and a responsible approach to risks. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers this proven approach to third-party clients in Switzerland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the UK, Italy and the Nordic countries. As at 30 June 2024 assets under management for third-party clients amount to CHF 116.7 billion. Together with insurance mandates for the Swiss Life Group, total assets under management at Swiss Life Asset Managers stood at CHF 262.2 billion. For more information, visit: www.swisslife-am.com

