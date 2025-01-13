Anzeige
13.01.2025 09:06 Uhr
Italian Exhibition Group: VICENZAORO JANUARY 2025: EUROPE'S LEADING TRADE SHOW FOR THE GLOBAL JEWELLERY SUPPLY CHAIN BY IEG

Finanznachrichten News

VICENZA, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global goldsmith, jewellery, and watchmaking industries will meet in Vicenza from Friday, January 17, to Tuesday, January 21, for the new edition of Vicenzaoro January, the world's longest-running B2B event in this sector. "Having celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2024," says Matteo Farsura, director of jewellery and fashion exhibitions at Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), "Vicenzaoro is strengthening its European leadership with a sold-out edition that, once again in 2025, opens the global calendar of industry events, setting trends and business directions for the entire supply chain." Taking place simultaneously are T.Gold, a global B2B showcase of goldsmith technologies and machinery, and VO Vintage (January 17-20), dedicated to enthusiasts and collectors of high-end vintage watches and jewellery.

Italian Exhibition Group Logo

VICENZAORO: A HUB FOR THE ENTIRE JEWELLERY INDUSTRY

The exhibition will host 1,300 brands from over 30 countries, featuring the best of Made in Italy craftsmanship alongside international premieres (40% of the showcase) in particular from Turkey, Hong Kong, and India. A notable increase in German exhibitors reflects the expanding global influence of Vicenzaoro.

The event provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, from high-end creations to goldsmithing and silversmithing, semi-finished products, gemstones, watches, packaging, services, and vintage pieces. A highlight is the new delivery area, with over 80 exhibitors thanks to IEG's acquisition of Palakiss.

"CRAFTING THE FUTURE": INNOVATION AND YOUTH

Under the new claim "Crafting the Future", Vicenzaoro emphasizes intergenerational exchange and innovation in the jewellery industry. Young talents are at the forefront as drivers of both transformation and continuity for Made in Italy excellence.

Adding to the dialogue are contributions from Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting, an independent think tank focused on permanent innovation, as well as national and international institutional and trade associations.

T.GOLD: CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGIES

T.Gold will feature 170 companies from 16 countries, spotlighting sustainability, customization, and technical precision. In addition to Italian excellence, exhibitors from Germany, Turkey, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom will enhance T.Gold's status as the leading technology event for the industry.

STRATEGIC REDEVELOPMENT

IEG continues its redevelopment of the exhibition center, having laid the foundation for the new Hall 2 in December. This project highlights IEG's commitment to industry growth while ensuring uninterrupted business operations.

For details, visit vicenzaoro.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/5048596/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vicenzaoro-january-2025-europes-leading-trade-show-for-the-global-jewellery-supply-chain-by-ieg-302346975.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
