Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Frankfurt
13.01.25
09:15 Uhr
30,100 Euro
-0,260
-0,86 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30,70030,78010:00
13.01.2025 09:11 Uhr
Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and MCT close significant order for eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 JANUARY 2025 AT 10:00 (EET)

Kalmar and MCT close significant order for eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers

Kalmar has signed an agreement with Medcenter Container Terminal. The significant order was booked in Kalmar's Q4 2024 order intake, with delivery of the machines expected to be completed during Q1 2026.

MCT, which is owned and operated by Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), is located in the southern Italian port of Gioia Tauro. The terminal handles approximately 4 million TEUs annually. Kalmar has delivered over 200 straddle carriers to MCT since 1995.

Antonio Testi, Chief Executive Officer, MCT: "Kalmar straddle carriers have been the backbone of our operations for many years, so continuing our successful partnership was an easy decision. Bringing more hybrid machines into our straddle fleet will enable us to reduce local emissions, fuel costs and noise levels significantly while also offering our operators a more comfortable working environment."

Marco Tosi, Country Director, Kalmar Italy: "We have been working with MCT since the terminal was first opened and have developed a strong partnership over the years. We are delighted that they have again selected our proven, eco-efficient hybrid straddle carrier technology to expand their fleet."

Further information for the press:

Marco Tosi, Country Director, Kalmar Italy, tel.+390106018926, marco.tosi@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with a vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion.

www.kalmarglobal.com


Attachment

  • FF141368 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c31e7dcd-043b-44df-9e21-1f38e00d9f71)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
