Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
WKN: 591260 | ISIN: NO0010063308 | Ticker-Symbol: TEQ
Tradegate
13.01.25
08:12 Uhr
10,860 Euro
-0,030
-0,28 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2025 09:34 Uhr
85 Leser
Telenor appoints new members of Group Management

Finanznachrichten News

Telenor Group has appointed Jon Omund Revhaug as Head of Telenor Asia and Sigvart Voss Eriksen as Head of Telenor Nordics. Both EVPs will start no later than the end of April.

"These appointments bring exceptional telecommunications expertise and deep customer-centric leadership to our most significant markets. Both executives possess extensive multi-market experience within Telenor and have demonstrated their ability to foster high-performing teams. Their proven track records in building winning cultures and driving customer excellence make them ideal choices to lead these crucial business areas," President and CEO Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer says.

Extensive telco experience

Both executives leverage diverse experience from multiple Telenor markets.

"In an era where cybersecurity and scalable technologies are paramount to safeguarding connectivity, Sigvart's leadership in these areas will be critical to our Nordic customers. Under his leadership, Telenor Nordics will continue its transformation and operational excellence initiatives to enhance market competitiveness and deliver cost efficiencies," says Schilbred Fasmer.

Sigvart Voss Eriksen currently serves as CEO of Omny, an industrial cybersecurity company owned by Aker and Telenor. He previously spent a significant portion of his career leading customer-facing transformations across Telenor subsidiaries. In addition, he was brought in as CEO of Tapad in the United States, and the successful turnaround and sale of the company from Telenor to Experian.

"I am excited to return to Telenor and apply my expertise in telecommunications and secure, scalable digital infrastructure. I look forward to joining a strong team and continuing the great work of delivering secure, reliable services and driving value through innovation, simplification and efficiency through continued transformation. Our remarkable platform has enabled us to achieve impressive growth, even as an incumbent in the Norwegian market," Voss Eriksen says.

Excited to return to Asia

Jon Omund Revhaug is a Telenor veteran with 24 years' experience from Telenor, and more than 15 years of experience from Asia. Currently, he is acting Head of Telenor Nordics.

"I am excited and looking forward to returning to Asia to lead our operations in a dynamic region. The next few years will be pivotal as we execute on our strategy of scale and building leading telco operators in Thailand, Malaysia and Bangladesh. I am eager to reunite with exceptional colleagues in Asia to continue the journey of being a good owner of telco assets, creating a positive impact and value for all stakeholders," Revhaug says.

Before returning to the Nordics in 2023, Revhaug served as CEO in Telenor Myanmar and was heading the merger integration between dtac and True in Thailand, in addition to several roles in the Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

"Jon Omund's proven leadership across Telenor's Nordic and Asian markets makes him an invaluable addition to my leadership team. His demonstrated ability to deliver exceptional results across diverse markets positions him perfectly to drive value in our Asian operations," says Schilbred Fasmer.

As of today, CEO Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer also gets a new direct report. Thomas Midteide will from today be reporting directly to the CEO in the role as Chief Communications Officer.

CV Jon Omund Revhaug

2024-now Acting EVP & Head Telenor Nordics
2023-2024 Chief Operating Officer Telenor Nordics
2022-2023 Integration Program Manager, dtac & True Merger (Thailand)
2020-2022 CEO, Telenor Myanmar (Myanmar)
2017-2020 CEO, Telenor Procurement Company (Singapore)
2014-2017 SVP & Head, Global Sourcing, Telenor
2010-2014 VP & Head, Network Sourcing, Telenor
2008-2009 Senior Business Advisor, Global Procurement, Telenor
2007-2008 Deputy Head, Strategy, Operations, Telenor
2006-2007 Leader Business Development, Telenor
2000-2007 Program & Project Manager, Telenor

Master of Management. BI Norwegian Business School.
Cand Mag. Economy & Biology. UiT The Arctic University of Norway


CV Sigvart Voss Eriksen

2023-now CEO, Omny
2021-2023 Executive advisor and Board Member
2020-2021 Executive advisor Experian (USA)
2017-2020 CEO Tapad (USA)
2016-2017 Head of Advertising Tech, Telenor (USA)
2013-2016 CMO, dtac (Thailand)
2010-2013 CMO, Telenor Hungary (Hungary)
2009-2010 SVP & Board Member, Telenor Serbia and Montenegro
2009-2009 Circle CEO Uninor (India)
2008-2009 Chief Strategy Officer (Hungary)
2006-2008 CMO, Telenor Pakistan (Pakistan)
2005-2006 Head of Strategy, Telenor Pakistan (Pakistan)
2004-2005 VP Telenor Nordic Mobile
2001-2004 Advisor to the CEO, Telenor Mobile
2001-2001 Project Manager, VimpleCom (Russia)

Master of Science, Industrial Economics and Technology Management. NTNU Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

Attachment

  • Jon Omund Revhaug & Sigvart Voss Eriksen (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/291e7c7e-c4f7-4ddb-ac77-181ea390603a)

