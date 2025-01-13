Adarga, a leader in AI-driven information intelligence, has been awarded an Enterprise Agreement Lite worth up to £12m by the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD).

This will enable the MOD to rapidly access and deploy Adarga's AI products and services as part of UK Defence capability. As one of the first agreements of its kind to be offered to an SME, this reinforces the strategic value of Adarga's technology and rapid AI innovation capabilities to the British Armed Forces, and is evidence of a much needed gear-shift in the procurement of technology for UK Defence.

Adarga has been working closely with the MOD to deliver information advantage in the face of an increasingly complex operating environment. This includes the successful deployment of Adarga's AI capabilities to UK Strategic Command. Its analysts and leaders are benefitting from Adarga's unique search, discovery, and generative AI capabilities to deliver enriched and enhanced intelligence outputs to decision-makers, as well as streamline work processes.

With the proven ability to deploy AI models across different classification levels, Adarga is providing Defence with a variety of AI toolkits, AI-powered solutions, and AI-driven services that can be adapted to suit different mission requirements. Its rapid prototyping and solution development capabilities are underpinned by Adarga's proprietary NLP and generative AI technologies within its Knowledge Platform, designed to increase the speed, breadth and depth of insight from increasing volumes of complex data.

Victoria Cope, Commercial Director of Defence Digital said: "By offering such contracts to some of the most promising indigenous start-ups, we're well placed to be early-adopters and shapers of such critical technologies. We are proud as Defence's Digital Commercial Directorate, including Commercial X, to support SMEs to bring innovation to the Ministry of Defence. Adarga is a brilliant example of that innovation, and this EA Lite represents a step forward in providing SMEs a platform to deliver value at scale, across the Defence enterprise."

Charlie Maconochie, Senior Vice President Public Sector at Adarga commented: "This Agreement underscores AI's vital role in the future of UK Defence capability and a pivotal change to the way in which software is procured from SMEs like Adarga at the forefront of innovation. As a British born company, we are thrilled to be providing the MOD with cutting-edge capabilities that will enable them to rapidly adapt to the changing character of warfare and remain competitive in an increasingly adversarial landscape."

About Adarga

Adarga is a British-born AI company. Its products and services are deployed to allied armed forces, national security organisations, and the commercial sector, delivering information and decision advantage.

