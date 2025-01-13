DJ Amundi MSCI Millennials ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Millennials ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (GENY LN) Amundi MSCI Millennials ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2025 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Millennials ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.1425 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11972489 CODE: GENY LN ISIN: LU2023678449 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GENY LN Sequence No.: 370160 EQS News ID: 2066297 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

