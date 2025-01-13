DJ Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (MPXG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2025 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 45.4253 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 74020 CODE: MPXG LN ISIN: LU2469335298 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2469335298 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MPXG LN Sequence No.: 370202 EQS News ID: 2066381 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 13, 2025 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)